Regional Australia is booming. But this housing policy is about to bust

In some communities there are hundreds of properties currently available to buy and rent, in others as has been much discussed, supply has been outstripped by demand. It is why nuanced, place-based solutions need to be devised. A blanket policy to bring more land to market should help alleviate under-supply in fast growing regions, but it will have no impact on low-growth regions where supply is plentiful. Initiatives need to be adaptable to deliver results in all areas, not just a select few.