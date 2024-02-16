'I don't take advice from people in Canberra': Joyce defies calls to take time off

Barnaby Joyce has denied he has a drinking problem and is defying calls from Nationals leader David Littleproud to take time off in the wake of being filmed lying on a Canberra footpath late at night swearing into his phone.
The former deputy prime minister and opposition frontbencher has repeatedly blamed the "very embarrassing" slip from a Braddon street planter box last week on the "foolish" mix of prescription medication and alcohol.
Mr Littleproud wants him to take personal leave, saying it was not normal behaviour and "Barnaby's embarrassed himself and his family." The incident has renewed calls for random alcohol and drug testing of MPs, while the site of the Lonsdale Street mishap has been the subject of ridicule.
But Mr Joyce has told the Northern Daily Leader that he won't be applying for leave.
"I don't take advice from people in Canberra," he said. "I take advice from my wife, my close friends, and my local GP. I do not listen to the views of people in this crazy boarding school they call Parliament."
Mr Joyce was asked on Sky News on Thursday if he has a drinking problem.
"No I don't. I don't and I can affirm that," he said. "Obviously ... I have a problem if you mix alcohol with medication and that was shown in brilliant form."
"I go long periods without having a drink and so I'll stand by that.
"I've obviously made sure I've checked that and it's been confirmed I don't have a drinking problem, I just shouldn't drink on medication."
With the House adjourned until February 26, Mr Joyce has headed back to his New England electorate and is looking forward to doing the "best work I can".
He said he's heard support from constituents and was "very humbled".
"I'd like to thank people immensely for their support and apologise for the fact that this has arrived in the public realm," he told the Daily Leader.
"As I said, I am on a medication that shouldn't be mixed with alcohol. I was foolish enough to do that and the consequences are there for all to see. I don't make any excuses for it."
On Wednesday, Mr Littleproud said Mr Joyce was being supported, and had openly urged Mr Joyce to take time off.
"He needs to make sure he addresses this and the best way, we believe, is for him to take a break to get himself sorted and then come back when he's done that," he told Sunrise.
"I've strongly encouraged him to take that leave ... and to give comfort and confidence to both myself and to Peter Dutton that he has addressed these issues."
"These are deeply personal circumstances that Barnaby needs to address and it's beyond the medication."
Mr Littleproud has been contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.