The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Tank-filled robotised flying car to make drone-style attack on bushfires

PB
By Peter Brewer
February 17 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Australian tech start-up will take its flying car project, fit it with a huge tank and convert it into a long-range, zero emissions firefighting machine using a $3 million federal government research grant.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.