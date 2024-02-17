The battle for the Raiders No.6 jersey starts to takes shape after first trial

Kaeo Weekes has laid down an early marker in the battle of the Canberra Raiders six guns.
Weekes scored a try, had a good kicking game and showed a good running game in the Raiders' opening pre-season trial - against the Parramatta Eels at Kogarah Oval on Saturday.
The Raiders came from behind to win 38-16 after having to plenty of defensive work early in the game.
There's been talking coming out of Raiders HQ about Weekes' pace - as one of the quickest in the squads - and he showed he's certainly not slow.
The 22-year-old also looked good in defence with a round-one starting spot alongside halfback Jamal Fogarty on the line.
Weekes produced a nice high kick - that the Eels let bounce - before some quick thinking from Nick Cotric, who produced a catch-kick for Weekes to run onto into the corner for Canberra's opening try.
He looked an early leader for the Raiders No.6 jersey to face Newcastle round one - not that Ethan Strange did anything wrong.
Strange also looked to have a good kicking game - both short and long - and also showed the makings of a nice running game.
Plus he also provides a goal-kicking option.
Weekes wasn't the only other young gun to shine, with fullback Chevy Stewart not looking out of place.
He was eager to get involved around the ruck and looked good at the back - both returning the ball and defensively, making a number of important tackles.
Stewart got an early introduction to the physicality of the NRL on one of his kick returns and appeared to handle it well.
Having been overtaken by Stewart as a fullback option, Xavier Savage provided a couple of eye-catching moments on the wing - including a long break out of his own in-goal area.
On the other wing, Cotric also looked sharp as he looks to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2023 - although he should've scored a second-half try.
Raiders hooker Tom Starling looked sharp out of dummy half, while Zac Woolford's night ended early due to a head knock after he looked good early.
James Schiller put a marker down to partner Matt Timoko in the centres.
He was strong defensively, with one of his tackles causing a turnover that should've led to a Cotric try.
Schiller also showed his pace - catching the ball in-goal and then taking the 20-metre restart the length of the field for a stunning solo try.
Fellow centre Albert Hopoate rolled his sleeves up for hard carries, but he got caught out defensively a couple of times - including for the Eels' second try.
From a middles perspective, Ata Mariota impressed starting at lock - with the No.13 jersey up for grabs for the opening two rounds due to Corey Horsburgh's suspension.
Whether he ends up there or on the Raiders bench, he looked good after a breakout performance in last year's final.
Pasami Saulo also got through a lot of work, as did Peter Hola, who scored a try as well.
In a nice moment for Stuart, his son Jed came off the bench to score a spectacular try after Danny Levi kicked his own fumble to Schiller, whose offload put Jed Stuart over.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA RAIDERS 38 (Kaeo Weekes, Peter Taateo, Jed Stuart, James Schiller, Peter Hola, Adam Cook, Noah Martin tries; Ethan Strange 4, Cook 1 goals) bt PARRAMATTA EELS 16 (Ofahiki Ogden, Sean Russell, Bailey Simonsson tries; Russell 2 goals) at Kogarah Oval.
