The West's flimsy values are showing

The Biden Administration is frustrated at Bibi Netanyahu's unrestrained violence in Gaza but US impotence is self-created. Like the efforts many countries in the late 1930s who sought to accommodate and navigate Hitler's fanatical anti-Semitic rhetoric, America has modelled only servitude and weakness. It has failed to make Tel Aviv pay any price for the ongoing oppression of displaced Palestinians, and for the iterative vandalism of any future Palestinian state. Repeated approvals for illegal settlements in the West Bank have brought stern words but no interruption of arms or other aid nor any US sanctioning of Israel in the UN.