'Mortified' Perin Davey gets leadership backing over estimates stumbles

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated February 19 2024 - 12:31pm, first published 11:47am
Nationals leader David Littleproud has declared he supports his "mortified" deputy Perin Davey "wholeheartedly" in the wake of controversy over the NSW senator stumbling over words at a Senate committee hearing after attending a drinks function at Parliament.

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

