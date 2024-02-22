The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Red hot lovers, classic laughs and alfresco Shakespeare drama

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
February 22 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Henry V

Lakespeare in its fifth season brings to life Shakespeare's historical drama - full of action and stirring speeches ("Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more"). There are free outdoor performances - on February 23 at Tuggeranong Town Park at 6.30pm; February 24 at the Patrick White Lawns at 4.30pm and 8pm; and February 25 at Viking Park, Wanniassa, at 6pm. If you prefer a more traditional theatrical experience, there is also an indoor matinee performance (tickets from $38.50) at ACT HUB on February 25 at 1pm. For more information, registrations and tickets see: lakespeare.com.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.