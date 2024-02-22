Red hot lovers, classic laughs and alfresco Shakespeare drama

Lakespeare in its fifth season brings to life Shakespeare's historical drama - full of action and stirring speeches ("Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more"). There are free outdoor performances - on February 23 at Tuggeranong Town Park at 6.30pm; February 24 at the Patrick White Lawns at 4.30pm and 8pm; and February 25 at Viking Park, Wanniassa, at 6pm. If you prefer a more traditional theatrical experience, there is also an indoor matinee performance (tickets from $38.50) at ACT HUB on February 25 at 1pm. For more information, registrations and tickets see: lakespeare.com.
M16 Artspace, a regular showcase for many different kinds of artistic talent, has recently opened a typically diverse mix, with three new exhibitions and a Chutespace installation. Martin Paull's New Work explores allegorical themes, bushfires, and haunting urban scenes of Canberra at night. Nathan Hughes's Absurd Frontier presents a heady mix of autobiography, spaghetti westerns and dystopian science fiction in mixed media. CAPTCHA, directed by Matthew Francis, is a video installation that looks at what happens when a test subject undergoes strange stimulus and response evaluations. Susan Chancellor's Cold Collations looks at how abstract paintings and small ceramic objects with contrasting colours, scales and textures can energise a space. And in the Chutespace, Karen Milder's Pixel Panel III combines surrealism and whimsy. They're all on until March 17. See: m16artspace.com.au.
In Neil Simon's Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Barney wants to be part of the sexual revolution taking place in 1960s New York. He's got a plan involving his mother's apartment and three separate women - wisecracking Elaine, dreamy Bobbi and angsty Jeanette. He's middle-aged and married but he's not going to let that stop him. What could possibly go wrong? It's on at Canberra REP Theatre, various dates and times until March 9. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Now on display at the National Portrait Galley is a new acquisition, Mal, a composite self portrait by Kamilaroi/Bigambul artist Archie Moore. It's made up of 34 geometric monochrome paintings that each represent a part of the artist's body and replicate the shades of his skin in a high-gloss automotive paint. See: portrait.gov.au.
Comedians Luke Heggie and Chris Ryan are back with a new show, Future Classics 2024. It's not recommended for anyone who was brought up to believe nothing is their fault (does that mean you?) It's on at the B Bar, Queanbeyan, on Thursday February 29 and Friday March 1 at 7pm. Suitable for ages 15+ (coarse language). See: theq.net.au.
