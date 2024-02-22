Red hot lovers, classic laughs and alfresco Shakespeare drama

M16 Artspace, a regular showcase for many different kinds of artistic talent, has recently opened a typically diverse mix, with three new exhibitions and a Chutespace installation. Martin Paull's New Work explores allegorical themes, bushfires, and haunting urban scenes of Canberra at night. Nathan Hughes's Absurd Frontier presents a heady mix of autobiography, spaghetti westerns and dystopian science fiction in mixed media. CAPTCHA, directed by Matthew Francis, is a video installation that looks at what happens when a test subject undergoes strange stimulus and response evaluations. Susan Chancellor's Cold Collations looks at how abstract paintings and small ceramic objects with contrasting colours, scales and textures can energise a space. And in the Chutespace, Karen Milder's Pixel Panel III combines surrealism and whimsy. They're all on until March 17. See: m16artspace.com.au.