Need to reboot your fitness goals? Kayla Itsines has got your back

When we hear the word "diet" we don't think of a healthy and balanced way of eating, but a short-term fad which often sets you up for failure. Most diets just aren't sustainable if you want to enjoy your life and spend time with your friends and family! I've tried dieting, but I don't enjoy restricting what I eat or cutting food groups out, and I really encourage any woman picking up this book not to forget that food should be delicious and fun. While Reboot with Kayla is full of amazing recipes, it's definitely not a diet book! I believe your health and fitness routine should always add to your life, not take away from it, and having a positive relationship with food is a big part of that.