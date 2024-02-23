Need to reboot your fitness goals? Kayla Itsines has got your back

Kayla Itsines knows there are times in every person's life when you might have to hit the reboot button.
Perhaps your fitness routine has taken a back seat for too long. Maybe you're coming back to exercise after an unexpected setback. You might be looking for a way to reset your goals and reignite your love for movement after an extended holiday. Or maybe you've been inspired by a new year, month or week to focus on your health.
Her book Reboot with Kayla is for any woman who wants to recommit to her goals and put herself first.
The co-founder and head trainer of Sweat, a leading fitness app and global community that's transformed the lives of women around the world, took some time out of her busy schedule to answer some questions.
1. I love the idea of a #reboot. For me it's always been a part of saying "I can start again", rather than dwelling on past failures. Is that what the book is about?
One hundred per cent. Everyone will have to hit reboot on their fitness journey at least once in their life, whether you're a total beginner or coming back after some time off. There have been so many times I've had to hit the reboot button and this book takes all of the lessons the Sweat team and I have learnt about starting over and setting yourself up for future success. It's so easy to feel deflated about starting again, but if you have the right tools and mindset, it can actually be the most empowering and exciting experience.
2. Why do so many women put themselves last when it comes to their own health?
Almost every woman I know ends up putting other people's needs and interests before their own. Whether they're mums who end up being the default parent and carrying the mental load for their family, or women looking after parents, grandparents or their friends - women rarely put themselves first. This book is all about showing women that it's okay to prioritise their own health and fitness and that it can fit around their current routine and lifestyle. That's why we've concentrated on easy-to-follow workouts that can be done anywhere and quick recipes that don't require hours in the kitchen.
3. Who inspires your own fitness journey? Family, friends, the Sweat community?
My family has inspired and cheered me on from a really young age and continue to motivate me today. I'm so grateful that my mum and dad brought me up in a way where the focus was always on being outside, playing and being active, and it wasn't until I began training women that I realised not everyone grew up like this. I've also met so many amazing people through Sweat who have changed my life.
The book is dedicated to a friend and beloved community member, Deb, who sadly passed away in 2022. Deb was an OG member who faced multiple health challenges throughout her life but found so much joy and inner strength through her training and knew how important it was to celebrate every achievement. She was an incredible woman who is still a huge source of inspiration to me.
4. How can we begin to look at food in a different light? There are so many negative connotations around the word "diet".
When we hear the word "diet" we don't think of a healthy and balanced way of eating, but a short-term fad which often sets you up for failure. Most diets just aren't sustainable if you want to enjoy your life and spend time with your friends and family! I've tried dieting, but I don't enjoy restricting what I eat or cutting food groups out, and I really encourage any woman picking up this book not to forget that food should be delicious and fun. While Reboot with Kayla is full of amazing recipes, it's definitely not a diet book! I believe your health and fitness routine should always add to your life, not take away from it, and having a positive relationship with food is a big part of that.
5. How do you deal with setbacks?
First things first, I give my body what it needs. Sometimes, that means prioritising sleep and recovery and not exercising or lowering the intensity of my workouts. Then, when I'm ready to start working out again, I take it one day at a time and always listen to my body. You can't go from 0 to 100 overnight and it takes time to rebuild your fitness and self-belief after a setback!
6. What do you find challenging about keeping it all together: work, your own fitness, children, family?
Like any working mum, it's hard to find enough hours in the day. I'm really lucky to have an incredibly supportive family and a great team around me, but even then it's a constant balancing act. I think it's so important for anyone juggling family, fitness, work and friends - especially those with young children - to know that it's okay to ask for help and to not have it all together. Life is messy and unpredictable and doing your best will look different each day.
7. What's the one thing we can change now to start our #reboot?
Your mindset! Your best possible reboot will feel so good that you want to continue when it ends, so starting with a focus on your mindset will make sure you feel empowered and positive from the beginning. Speak to yourself like you would your best friend and leave the negative self-talk at the door. I'll have your back at every step of your reboot journey, but I want you to be your own biggest cheerleader, too!
This is my favourite way to use up any leftover pita breads or wraps, and with the hummus it's such a delicious snack that you can keep it in your fridge and pantry for a few days, or easily take it with you on the go.
Ingredients
2 wholemeal pita bread, or gluten-free wraps, cut into wedges
olive oil spray
160g tinned chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1 tbsp tahini
1 tbsp olive oil
1 garlic clove
1/2 tsp ground cumin
sea salt and ground black pepper
Method
1. Preheat oven to 200C and line two baking trays with paper.
2. Lay the pita wedges in a single layer on the lined baking trays and spray lightly with oil. Bake for five minutes or until they begin to colour. Turn the wedges over and bake for a further five minutes or until both sides are lightly coloured and set aside to cool.
3. To make the hummus, place the chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, garlic and cumin in a food processor or small blender and pulse until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
4. Serve the pita triangles with the hummus.
Tip: To save time, the dip can be made the night before and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator
Serves 2.
A noodle stir fry makes it easy to get lots of flavour-packed vegetables into your diet. Anything goes here, but I love to include plenty of bok choy, broccoli, carrots and capsicum. If you're not a fan of prawns, swap them out for your protein of choice - try crispy tofu for a vegetarian option. One chilli is listed here for spice, but add as much or as little as you'd like.
Ingredients
80ml soy sauce or tamari
60ml honey
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp cornflour
1 tsp sesame oil
20 medium raw prawns
1/2 head broccoli, cut into florets
1 carrot, sliced
1 bok choy, roughly chopped
1 red capsicum, chopped
4 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tsp finely grated fresh ginger
1 fresh red chilli, sliced (optional)
450g shelf-fresh hokkien noodles
2 tsp sesame seeds
Method
1. To make the sauce, whisk the soy sauce, honey, lemon juice and cornflour together in a small bowl.
2. Heat a wok over high heat until hot. Add half the oil and carefully swirl it around to coat the sides of the wok and heat until very hot.
3. Add half the prawns and stir-fry for two to three minutes until they change colour. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Repeat with the remaining prawns.
4. Heat the remaining oil in the wok over high heat. Add the broccoli, carrot and bok choy and stir-fry for three to four minutes until tender-crisp. Add the capsicum, garlic, ginger and chilli (if using), and stir-fry for a further one to two minutes.
5. Pour in the sauce and toss gently to coat the vegies. Add the prawns and stir-fry for one to two minutes or until the prawns are heated through. Meanwhile, pierce the noodle packet and microwave for one minute, to loosen and gently heat. Add the noodles and half the sesame seeds to the stir-fry and toss gently to combine.
6. To serve, place the stir-fry in a serving bowl and sprinkle over the remaining sesame seeds.
Tip: This dish is meal-prep friendly. Portion out leftovers and refrigerate them for a grab-and-go option that can be taken to school or work.
Serves 4.
A rice bowl is one of my go-to lunches and an easy way to pack in loads of nutrients. The salmon is so easy to cook, either in the oven or an air fryer, and although sushi rice adds a delicious flavour and texture, using whatever rice you have in your pantry works just as well. Kewpie mayo dressing, though, is a must.
Ingredients
1 small salmon fillet, skin off
olive oil spray
Sea salt and black pepper
70g sushi rice
75g shelled frozen edamame, thawed
1 handful of leafy green such as baby spinach or shredded kale
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp Kewpie mayonnaise
Sesame seeds, toasted, to serve
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180C and line a baking tray with baking paper.
2. Lightly spray the salmon with oil and season on both sides with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the salmon to the lined baking tray and bake for 12-15 minutes, until the salmon has changed colour and can be easily flaked with a fork. Alternatively, cook the salmon in an air fryer for 10-15 minutes at 170C.
3. In the meantime, cook the sushi rice and edamame, according to the packet instructions.
4. To serve, assemble the rice, salmon, edamame and leafy greens in a bowl. Top with soy sauce and Kewpie mayonnaise, and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Tip: Cook salmon fillets in advance and use microwavable rice pouches for a grab-and-go option.
Serves 1.
Who doesn't love berries and chocolate? This delicious brekky combo is something you can easily make the night before. It's so quick and straightforward and something you'll look forward to eating every single day. Like all overnight oat recipes, it's up to you if you want to switch up the fruit and seeds combo, but you can't go wrong with berries and chocolate.
Ingredients
90g rolled oats
250ml milk of your choice
2 tbsp pure maple syrup
2 tbsp cacao powder
1 tbsp chia seeds
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
90g fresh raspberries, roughly mashed, plus extra to serve
50g dark chocolate, chopped
1 tsp coconut oil
Method
1. Place the oats, milk, maple syrup, cacao powder, chia seeds, vanilla extract and raspberries in a bowl and mix until well combined.
2. Meanwhile, place the dark chocolate and coconut oil into a small bowl and heat in the microwave in 20-second bursts, stirring in between, until the chocolate is melted and smooth.
3. Transfer the oat mixture to two jars or bowls. Add the melted dark chocolate to each jar of oats to create a choc top layer. Cover with plastic film or lids and place in the refrigerator to chill overnight.
4. Top with extra raspberries to serve.
Serves 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.