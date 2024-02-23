Let autumn's colours take you on a journey

This autumn, the colour forecasters at Dulux predict Australians will be gravitating towards shades which evoke warmth and comfort within the home.
As the seasons change, interiors will begin to reflect an eclectic mix of mid-tones, with both cool and warmer hues featured within the Journey palette from the 2024 Dulux Colour Forecast.
The paint company's trending autumn palette highlights lush greens inspired by nature, with muted blues and muted neutral pinks working seamlessly to create a cohesive look.
Dulux colour forecaster and stylist Bree Leech is an expert at making beautiful spaces with colour, and shares the following advice.
Let colour set the mood
Choose a main colour that creates the mood you want to create in your room, space or home, and incorporate different colours from within the Journey palette through accessories, art, handcrafted decor and treasured heirlooms.
Add interest with objects, materials and textures
Ensure you use different materials and textures in accessories and furnishings.
Use artwork to complete the space and tie in colours within the room.
Embrace the significance of preserving traditions and treasuring heirlooms to weave together a rich narrative that seamlessly blends the journey between the past and present.
Start with one room
To build colour confidence, start in one room with whatever colour immediately stands out to you personally.
Whether painting just one or two walls, trying colour on an architectural feature, a door, furniture piece or even just a vase.
This exploration of colour can make a huge difference and encourage you to keep going with your colour journey.
