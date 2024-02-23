Expert tips to ensure your new puppy doesn't destroy the joint

Earlier this year, with our dear old dog having passed away and the kids no longer little, our family decided we were ready for two dogs.
A couple of puppies in fact, which for me evoked as much trepidation as excitement, given I work from home full-time.
While the imminent cuteness factor was obvious, how I would deal with issues such as toilet training and chewing alongside daily deadlines was not nearly as clear.
Fortunately, Lara Shannon, Petstock ambassador and dog behaviourist, has just the advice I needed to help put my mind at ease.
What are some tips for maintaining a productive work routine while ensuring the puppy's needs are met?
Working from home with a puppy requires balance and organisation. Establish a consistent daily routine that includes dedicated work hours and breaks for puppy care and exercise. Create a designated workspace where your puppy can't access cords or distractions.
Use scheduled breaks to take your puppy for walks or play sessions to burn off energy and prevent disruptive behaviour. Consider hiring a dog walker or enrolling your puppy in daycare for additional socialisation and stimulation during work hours.
What are some effective strategies for toilet training a puppy and preventing accidents indoors?
Toilet accidents are a part of the puppy journey, but with consistent training and routines, you can minimise them.
Start as soon as your puppy arrives by establishing designated toilet areas and taking them outside frequently, especially after meals, naps, and playtime.
Reward them with praise or treats when they eliminate outdoors to reinforce the behaviour. Supervise them indoors and use positive reinforcement to redirect them if you catch them in the act.
How can owners direct a puppy's chewing instincts towards appropriate toys?
Chewing is a natural behaviour for puppies, but it's essential to redirect it towards appropriate items.
Provide a variety of chew toys; my personal favourite is the Lexi & Me Dental Cactus Rubber Dog Toy. You can put treats or a little bit of peanut butter for extra incentive.
Go with toys made of safe materials like rubber or nylon and rotate them regularly to keep your puppy engaged.
Supervise them closely, especially in areas with tempting objects, and intervene with a firm 'no' if they start chewing on furniture or cables. When they choose to chew on their toys, praise them and offer positive reinforcement.
What other common issues might new puppy owners encounter in their home environment?
In addition to toilet accidents and chewing, new puppy owners may face challenges such as excessive barking, separation anxiety, and boundary training. Addressing these issues requires patience, consistency, and positive reinforcement.
Provide mental stimulation through interactive toys and training exercises to prevent boredom and reduce barking.
Gradually acclimate your puppy to being alone by practising short absences and gradually increasing the duration. Establish clear boundaries using positive reinforcement techniques and reward desirable behaviours to reinforce them.
What are the benefits of crate training and how should you use a crate?
Crate training can provide numerous benefits for both puppies and owners when done correctly. Crates offer a safe and secure den-like environment where puppies can rest and relax, aid in toilet training by teaching bladder control, and prevent destructive behaviours when unsupervised.
Introduce the crate gradually by making it a positive and comfortable space with soft bedding and enticing treats. Avoid using the crate for punishment and never leave your puppy crated for extended periods.
How can owners establish a consistent daily routine to help their puppy adjust to their new home and minimise stress for everyone?
Consistency is key to helping your puppy adjust to their new home and establish healthy routines. Set regular feeding, toilet breaks, play, and training sessions at consistent times each day to provide structure and predictability.
Create a designated sleeping area where your puppy feels safe and comfortable.
Incorporate daily exercise and mental stimulation to prevent boredom and promote relaxation.
Communicate expectations with all household members to ensure consistency in training and care routines.
