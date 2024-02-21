Defying the Kremlin kleptocrat takes enormous courage

Rob writes: "Dutton needs to be reminded that 40 boat arrivals pale in comparison to the 100,000-plus visa 'overstayers' who flew in under the Coalition. The gutting of the immigration department under the Coalition has contributed to the lack of compliance. Not to mention the unsavoury types who have reaped hundreds of millions of dollars from lucrative contracts to supervise immigration. This warrants a serious investigation. Dutton should be judged on his shoddy handling of the Home Affairs Department not his rhetoric."