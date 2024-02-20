Holey Moley! Funlab brings two new venues to the Canberra Centre

Game on! Gear up for some fun, Canberra, because Holey Moley and Hijinx Hotel are coming to the capital.
Opening at the Canberra Centre on April 5, the two venues will be Funlab's first foray into the Canberra market, bringing it with some iconic mini golf courses, ball pits, immersive game rooms, crazy cocktails and delicious eats.
The 350-person capacity precinct will include four function rooms, karaoke, two themed bars, 18 holes of mini-golf and 15 Hijinx Hotel immersive quick-play rooms.
And for those who have experienced Funlab's creativity before in other cities, don't expect to not be surprised by what's on offer. Canberra's two new venues will feature never-before-seen mini-golf holes and Hijinx Hotel rooms, launching for the first time.
Funlab chief executive Michael Schreiber said the venue is designed to be a go-to that is beyond the typical bar, pub or restaurant experience, and is perfect for all ages.
"At Funlab we're passionate about creating spaces where people can let loose and experience the joy they had as a kid in the playground, as an adult," he said.
"We combine competitiveness, fun, delicious eats and unique cocktails with a theatrical and immersive environment - a fun-filled experience like no other.
"To really tailor our venues to the Canberra market we've also created new Holey Moley holes and Hijinx Hotel rooms, opening for the first time in Canberra."
Don't let the name fool you - the Hijinx Hotel is a place where you play not stay. Instead of living it up for a night, guests will be able to experience quick-play immersive rooms that combine the theatre and wonder of a quirky New York hotel. Expect a little bit of Willy Wonka, mixed with Wes Anderson held within what seems like 15 hotel rooms.
Each room draws from nostalgia and is uniquely designed for between two and six players to work together to complete challenges in a four-minute window to score points on a leaderboard. Hijinx Hotel favourites include Adore-a-ball Pool, Scrambled, Poke the Dot, and Candy Ball Pool, and they will feature along with four brand new rooms just for Canberra.
When it comes to Holey Moley, there are no ifs, just putts. Each hole is themed around pop culture and nostalgia and is paired with dim lights, pumping tunes, delicious eats and quirky drinks, a vibe that is sure to get the friendly competition flowing.
At Canberra's new Holey Moley visitors can putt their stuff around 18 holes including favourites 742 Evergreen Terrace and Moon & Pars. The venue will also debut three new holes exclusively tailored for Canberra.
