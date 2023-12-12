The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Three new additions to Canberra Centre, Seed takes over MUJI store

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated December 12 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seed is opening its largest store in the country at the Canberra Centre this week. Pictures supplied
Seed is opening its largest store in the country at the Canberra Centre this week. Pictures supplied

It's the season of giving and the Canberra Centre is offering shoppers three new stores this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.