Three new additions to Canberra Centre, Seed takes over MUJI store

It's the season of giving and the Canberra Centre is offering shoppers three new stores this week.
Those guessing what would happen with the space left by MUJI closing in July need not wonder anymore.
The 900 square-metre space is being taken over by Seed Heritage, for what will be the brand's largest store, and will showcase the brand's full offering including Woman, Man, Baby, Child, Teen and Home.
"We are incredibly excited to be opening our largest footprint Seed store," Seed Heritage head of retail Kylie Cameron said.
"The fit-out will display our latest store design concept and will offer our full lifestyle range across all departments, including an in-store embroidery station for product personalisation, along with a host of convenient and elevated services."
Seed Heritage, which previously had a smaller store on level one of Canberra Centre, is set to open on Friday, with smoothies and pastries on offer. In celebration of the store's re-opening, those who make a purchase before December 24 can sign up to go in the draw to win a $500 Seed Heritage gift card and a $500 Canberra Centre gift card.
"It's safe to say the Seed Heritage brand has been considered a favourite amongst Canberrans since first opening its doors at the centre back in December 2006," Canberra Centre general manager Gary Stewart said.
"The upcoming relocation and expansion of the store to Level 1, Monaro Mall signifies the next chapter in the evolution of this historic precinct, and we couldn't think of a better home for it.
"We are also thrilled to now boast Seed Heritage's largest concept store in the country, which includes the introduction of new menswear and homewares concepts for our community and visitors to discover."
Also opening its doors on Friday, and just a few doors down from Seed Heritage, is Fine-Day.
Fine-Day is a design-led brand that creates considered, textured and pared-back essentials that are loved and lived with after hours and into the weekend. They offer finely crafted essentials in sleepwear, bed linen, home, loungewear and pet accessories.
Fine-Day first launched in April 2022, with the Canberra Centre store being the brand's first outside of Victoria.
Both Seed Heritage and Fine-Day are owned by Brandbank Group, which has 500 stores across Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore. More than 260 of these are Seed Heritage stores, including concessions in David Jones and Myer, and the brand has also recently launched on The Iconic.
Rounding out this weekend's openings is something for the sweet tooth. Brooklyn Donut and Coffee Co. are opening near Coles on Saturday.
Brooklyn Donuts, a dream realised through the whirlwind journey embarked upon by Brisbane mates Dennis Sharvell and Adam Chen, emerged from the aftermath of an unforgettable expedition to the heart of Brooklyn.
Inspired by the doughnuts of New York City, Brooklyn Donut makes fresh sweet treats daily, with flavours such as Red Velvet - with two layers of cream cheese frosting - a lemon meringue doughnut and a rocky road doughnut.
