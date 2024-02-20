The Hawkesbury tipped for impressive performance at her namesake course

Dangers: 2. Navy Blood hit the lead at Wyong third-up and looked the winner before being run down late. Similar sort of task here though he's not raced on a heavy as yet and should be competitive if he gets through it. 1. Sailor is aided by the 3kg claim and he's an interesting runner resuming with some heavy track form and right back in class. One to keep very safe. 9. Flying Impala gave nothing else a chance when scoring an easy all the way maiden win at Canberra on a soft 6. Up in grade but is honest and could take running down.