The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

A Canberra guide to your weekend wrapped up

By Ron Cerabona
February 21 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Where to go

Do you have a longing for fairy floss, show bags, pig races and thrill rides? There's all that and more at the Royal Canberra Show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.