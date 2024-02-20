A Canberra guide to your weekend wrapped up

With the recent death of Canberra writer Marion Halligan, a three-time winner of the ACT Book of the Year and winner of The Age Book of the Year among other accolades, it's a good time to remember her by listening to Season Three, Episode 29 of the podcast Secrets from the Green Room. On it, Canberra writers Irma Gold and Karen Viggers talk to Halligan about her initial inspiration - American poet Sylvia Plath - how writing is a kind of madness, her good and bad experiences with editing and what it was like being edited by her sister. She talks about why essays are her favourite form, the controversies while serving as Chair of the Australia Council Literature Board and why she got angry at Bill Bryson at the Melbourne Writers Festival, among other subjects. See: podcasts.apple.com