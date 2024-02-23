How to keep your bird safe from household hazards

Every year many birds suffer from health problems caused by their environment.
Often, their human companions are shocked when they discover their bird has been exposed to a hazard in their own home.
Some poisons, like fly sprays and rat poison, would seem to be obvious but many people may not recognise them as a threat to their pets.
Rat poison, in particular, may be very palatable to birds commonly kept as companions such as parrots. It often comes in a box - hardly a challenge to a parrot's beak - and sometimes is stored up high to keep out of the reach of children - but remember birds can fly.
There are many other pesticides and herbicides that can kill or harm your bird, so great care must be taken to lock them away in a bird-proof cupboard.
Some of these poisons may have a residual effect in the environment and can be dangerous even weeks after they are used in the house.
Other poisons, such as naphthalene moth balls may seem relatively harmless but can be deadly if eaten. Similarly, some plants, fruits, and vegetables such as avocados, garlic, and onion, can also pose a risk.
Kitchens are a surprisingly dangerous place for pet birds. Even though companion birds usually enjoy human company, the kitchen is a part of the house that birds should be excluded from at all times.
Companion birds are very sensitive to air contaminants. Whatever they breathe in gets absorbed into their bodies very quickly. This sensitivity, coupled with their small size, makes it especially dangerous for birds to be in the kitchen when you are cooking.
In addition to cooking fumes, birds are highly sensitive to a variety of other gases, such as aerosol sprays, non-stick sprays, spray starch, perfumes, smoke, self-cleaning ovens, and natural gas.
Always turn the exhaust fan on or open a window before cooking. It's important to make sure that your kitchen is properly ventilated. Even if your bird is not in the kitchen, these fumes and gases can spread through a house or unit very quickly.
Remember to never leave your bird and hot pans unattended, even for a few minutes. Birds have been known to land in saucepans of hot oil, causing severe burns.
If you have companion birds, it is vital to protect them from environmental extremes. On hot days (greater than 33 degrees), make sure your bird has extra water available.
If you can't move them indoors, consider using a water misting system to cool down the air around them in their enclosure.
You may be able to use a gentle fan to keep the air well ventilated. If natural shade is not available, perhaps placing a tarpaulin or other cover on the roof of the enclosure may help to keep the direct heat off the birds.
On cold days (less than 4 degrees), you may need to increase the energy levels of your bird's food (e.g. adding nuts and seed).
Place your bird in a warm room but don't cover the cage. If their enclosure is outside, erect a shelter to block the wind.
Many home heating systems can make the indoor air very dry, robbing a bird of much-needed humidity in their environment. Low humidity levels can lead to dry skin, brittle feathers, preening issues and respiratory problems. Gently mist your bird or provide extra water to raise the humidity in the enclosure through evaporation.
It can be very challenging to keep some species of birds in domestic settings that safeguard their physical and mental health and provide them with positive experiences and good welfare.
They should only be kept if this can be achieved. Wild birds must not be taken from the wild to be kept as companion animals.
To help people better understand their animals and the care they need, the RSPCA Knowledgebase has a range of articles - including tips and advice on species-specific care - to help our feathered friends live their happiest and healthiest lives.
