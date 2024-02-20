Roads clear after multiple cars crash on Tuggeranong Parkway

Lanes have been cleared of debris, and traffic is flowing freely on Tuggeranong Parkway after three cars crashed between the exits at Cotter Road exit and the Hindmarsh Drive, earlier this evening.
The accident took place just before 5.30pm, causing major delays on southbound lanes during peak commuter time.
An ambulance was called to the scene to assess the drivers involved, but no injuries were reported.
Tow trucks arrived about 6.40pm and cleared the road for traffic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.