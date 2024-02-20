The Canberra Times
Roads clear after multiple cars crash on Tuggeranong Parkway

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated February 20 2024 - 7:30pm, first published 6:02pm
Lanes have been cleared of debris, and traffic is flowing freely on Tuggeranong Parkway after three cars crashed between the exits at Cotter Road exit and the Hindmarsh Drive, earlier this evening.

