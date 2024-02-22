This old white bloke refuses to become invisible

Ian writes: "Alexei Navalny's courage and dedication to his country is staggering. Last night we watched the documentary about him on SBS and my wife kept on asking why he would return to Russia after the failed assassination attempt. His death was both shocking and predictable, showing the power Putin has over his country and his disregard for his reputation as a murderer, but also his fear of opposition. Trump also knows fear and seems to be afraid of Putin above all others, making me think that Putin has a dossier of Trump's misbehaviour and corruption that he will use to pull whatever strings are necessary to make Russia great again. The sooner Ukraine can prevail over Russia the better and the Western world should be doing whatever it can to support Zelenskyy."