Devastating film the Zone of Interest has great power

Clearly, what is being explored here is the celebrated term "the banality of evil" that was put forward by philosopher Hannah Arendt. That it wasn't so much collaborators, implicit or overt, as it was ordinary citizens going about their daily business who made it possible for the Nazi regime to carry out its genocidal program. People who believed they were doing their job, that doing what was expected by the powers that be would enhance their careers. For ordinary citizens to be complicit, all they had to do was live their lives and ask no questions to consolidate the evils of their social system.