ACT ranks last on wage growth, failing to keep up with inflation

The ACT saw the worst wage growth across Australia in the December quarter last year, as wages failed to keep up with rising inflation, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows.
The wage price index, released on Wednesday, revealed that ACT workers who secured a pay rise saw their pay packets grow by just 0.5 per cent last quarter, the lowest result in the country.
The territory also ranked second last in annual wage movement last year, reporting a change of 3.9 per cent through the year.
The result means that wage increases have failed to keep up with cost-of-living in the ACT, with inflation climbing to 0.6 per cent in the December quarter, and 4.1 per cent to the year to December.
By comparison, the average base pay rose 0.9 per cent in Australia in the same period, seasonally adjusted.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that while Australia was seeing progress on real wages growth, "the job's not done yet and people are still under pressure".
"We want to see strong and sustainable wages growth because we see this as part of the solution to the cost-of-living challenge, not part of the problem," he said.
Meanwhile, the public sector has reported the highest annual wage growth in more than a decade, and eclipsed the private sector for the first time since 2020.
The wage price index rose by 1.3 per cent across the public sector in the December quarter, seasonally adjusted.
The private sector, typically the main contributor to wage growth, is more vulnerable to labour market changes as more jobs are covered by individual arrangements, according to the ABS.
On the other hand, state public sector wage negotiations have seen hourly wages rise under new enterprise agreements.
Public sector wages also grew 4.3 per cent across the 12 months to December 2023, the biggest rise for the sector since the 2020 March quarter.
Australian Bureau of Statistics wage growth figures for the December quarter reveal that the public sector saw a significant jump in average hourly wages, and the proportion of jobs that saw wage movement.
Meanwhile, in the private sector, wages grew 0.9 per cent in the December quarter 2023, and 4.2 per cent over the year - in line with the overall pay lift across the country.
While fewer jobs overall recorded wage movement in the December quarter compared to the previous year, this wasn't the case in the public sector.
The most recent figures revealed a significantly higher proportion of jobs reporting wage movement in the public sector compared to the December 2022 quarter, 38 per cent compared to 29 per cent.
