Are we in a federal election year as per a leaked memo? Albanese says no

Anthony Albanese has recommitted to serving a full electoral term after a leaked all-staff memo from his office this week referred to a senior staff member being appointed "as we enter the election year".
However, he has flagged an early March federal budget in 2025.
The Prime Minister's chief of staff, Tim Gartrell, announced to staff on Monday that veteran Labor staffer David Epstein was joining as principal private secretary, a principal adviser which is the highest personal staffing position possible employed under the MoP(S) Act.
The announcement paints in reporting from The Canberra Times on Monday that there has been a marked increase in Albanese government staffing since last October, including for the Prime Minister. The recently tabled figures, dated February 1, show a mid-term increase in a range of senior advisers, a reduction in junior assistants, an overall increase in 17 government staff, and an increase in the Prime Minister's Office by 7.4 positions, including an extra principal adviser.
Mr Gartrell's message stated that it "is an important role as we enter the election year and David is well-qualified for the role, having worked for Labor in a range of senior roles over five successive governments and opposition".
Confirming the memo, which has been leaked to news.com.au, Mr Albanese said the speculation about a 2024 election was a "bit of a beat up", but he flagged movement in 2025.
"If you look at the memo, that came from my chief of staff, it's about someone joining my staff in March, and effectively once we get through the May budget, we expect to have a budget next year in March as well. And the term ends in May next year," he told ABC radio.
Asked if he was committed to serving a full-term till next year, Mr Albanese said: "Absolutely we are".
The Prime Minister has stated before that he believes governments should serve full-terms and backs the idea of a four-year term, and he has stated it again.
"Well, I've said that three-year terms are too short in my view and to talk about an election year essentially post budget we will be in the year leading up to an election," he said.
"And that's part of the problem in this country, I think is that you have the first year after an election and then you have that middle year and then you're in election year, which is what we will be in."
He said introducing a four-year term has been tried twice at referendums and "we know that referendums are difficult to carry in this country".
"Just like some of the misinformation that was around [the Voice to Parliament], there was misinformation about 'Oh, it'll be terrible. Politicians will be here for even longer and it is a grab for power.'
"Actually, it is common sense. Every state and territory has four-year terms, but we don't federally."
