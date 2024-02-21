The Canberra Times
Are we in a federal election year as per a leaked memo? Albanese says no

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated February 21 2024 - 12:46pm, first published 12:35pm
Anthony Albanese has recommitted to serving a full electoral term after a leaked all-staff memo from his office this week referred to a senior staff member being appointed "as we enter the election year".

