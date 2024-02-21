Clutch putt shows ACT young gun is on track for pro dream

Nailing a putt on the 18th hole to seal victory is the stuff that young golfers everywhere dream about.
With his dad and caddie Steve watching on, 16-year-old Royal Canberra junior Harry Whitelock cooly did just that to claim the Webex Players Series Trophy earlier this month, finishing nine-under over two days at Castle Hill Golf Club.
The win is one of the biggest in Whitelock's junior career and the latest achievement propelling him toward his ambition of becoming a world-beating pro.
"That putt on the last was a real icing on the cake to get my lowest tournament round too, which was nice," Whitelock said.
"That type of putt is definitely something you focus on as the sun goes down on the practice green, telling yourself, 'this is for the win' and visualising it.
"I had a little look at the leaderboard with nine holes to go and I was a fair few in front, so as long as I didn't do anything silly I thought it was going to be all good."
This was an especially sweet triumph for Whitelock, who came second by one shot at the same event in the junior competition last year.
The year 12 student has a hectic final season in the junior ranks ahead of him before he begins a move into the professional level, and the next event on his calendar is another huge opportunity.
While juggling his final year at high school, on April 9-12 Whitelock will head west for the Australian Junior Amateur Championships at Gosnells Golf Club, where the champions will likely receive exemptions into the men's and women's Australian Opens.
Immediately following that tournament, he will then be one of 10 girls and boys representing the ACT at the Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches at Royal Fremantle Golf Club from April 15-18.
Whitelock joins Nathan White (Yowani), Callan Robertson (Federal), Hunter Caldwell (Cooma), and Blake Jones (Royal Canberra) as part of the boys team, with Sia Taylor (Royal Canberra) and Kortni Houston, Madison Hood, Sophia Chau, and Taylor Hood from Gungahlin Lakes representing the girls.
"Four of the five boys have experienced playing this tournament before and the girls have three new faces, so it should be fun," Whitelock said.
Practicing golf seven days a week as well as regularly hitting the gym, Whitelock said he wouldn't have been able to come this far without a "team effort" and they continue to drive him toward his professional dream.
"I've got really good support at home, especially from my family," he said. "They keep me humble and striving for bigger things.
"Turning pro is the end goal for not only me, but my family and the rest of my team. There's still definitely a lot of work to get me there, but hopefully it's on the cards."
