Hold on tight and get ready to take a trip into some dark places

After the death of her estranged father (Peter Mullan), Iris (Freya Allan) finds out she has inherited a run-down, centuries-old pub, The Queen's Head.
An unmentioned part of the bequest is Baghead, a shape-shifting creature that lives in the pub's basement. Baghead can transform into the dead and $2000 in cash for two minutes with the creature is all it takes for desperate loved ones to ease their grief.
It sounds like a nice little earner but, as usual with these too-good-to-be-true scenarios, there's a catch. Iris soon discovers breaking the two-minute rule can have terrifying consequences.
Iris and her best friend Katie (played by Ruby Barker) must figure out how to destroy Baghead before it destroys them.
Writer Lorcan Reilly and director Alberto Corredor's film is based on their 2017 short film.
Director Ethan Coen (No Country for Old Men) wrote this comedy caper film with his wife Tricia Cooke. It's his first time directing without working alongside his brother, Joel.
Free-spirited Jamie (Margaret Whalley) and her demure friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) go on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals.
Also in the cast are Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon, Beanie Feldstein and Miley Cyrus.
In Australian actor Mark Leonard Winter's debut as writer and director, Steve (Rhys Mitchell), the best friend of small-town Victorian cop Dan (Phoenix Raei), is found buried in a shallow grave.
The traumatised Dan seeks answers from a volatile hermit (Hugo Weaving, pictured) who may have been the last person to see Steve alive.
In 1943, the commandant of Auschwitz, workaholic Rudolf Hoss (Christian Friedel), and his garden-loving wife Hedwig (Sandra Huller) strive to build a happy life for themselves and their five children in a home next to the camp where mass murder is taking place. Writer-director Jonathan Glazer's film is based on a 2014 novel by Martin Amis.
