Children at the Canberra Hospital share the nostalgic joy of a showbag

Whether it's a Bertie Beetle one or Barbie Dreamtopia or Peppa Pig or Transformers, kids always find a special joy diving into their showbag of choice.
There will be all kinds of showbags for sale at the Royal Canberra Show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
But children now admitted into the Canberra Hospital won't miss out on that simple delight.
They were delivered showbags at the hospital on Wednesday thanks to a collaboration between the Canberra Hospital Foundation, AmplifyCBR and the Royal National Capital Agricultural Society.
Chelsea Cowie, 10, of Ngunnawal, who is being treated at the hospital, was thrilled to receive a Cadbury chocolate showbag.
Her mum Melissa said it was a lovely distraction.
"It's good to take her mind off what's actually going on and put a smile on her face and brighten up the day a bit," she said.
MIX 106.3's breakfast team of Kristen Davidson and Nigel Johnson helped to deliver the showbags to the young patients.
"I'm really sorry that this year you are unable to go to the show," Kristen told the children.
"But to bring a piece of the show to you, it warms our heart.
"It's both for you guys and the parents as well. I've been a parent holding the hand of my little boy here at the Canberra Hospital. So I hope these bring a smile to the kiddies' faces but also a smile to the parents' faces as well."
Nige was not about to hold the kids up from opening the showbags, giving a pithy speech.
"Bottom line - being in hospital sucks," he said. "But being in hospital with a showbag, makes it suck a little bit less and that's what we're here for today."
Hendrike Randall, 5, of Wollongong, loved his Transformers showbag. His baby sister Marlene, just 35 weeks, is in the hospital, being treated in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Parents Janelle and Brad are staying close to Marlene while Hendrike stays with his grandparents.
"It's hard being away from him," Brad said. But everyone had a smile on their face on Wednesday.
Royal National Capital Agricultural Society CEO Adelina Le Vita said it was a pleasure to donate the showbags to the children.
"I know these showbags mean so much, not just to the kids, but to the parents," she said.
"I know myself the anticipation and joy of opening a showbag for the first time and then taking those memories into adulthood. It just evokes to many memories.
"It is really a privilege to be able to donate these today."
Canberra Hospital Foundation chair Susan Proctor was grateful for the partnerships that helped the showbag giveaway to happen.
At the show this year will be lolly and chocolate showbags from $5 to themed bags such as Blippi, Bluey, Friends and Frozen for $35.
The Royal Canberra Show is at Exhibition Park in Canberra on Friday and Saturday from 8.30am to 10pm, and Sunday from 8.30am to 6pm. More details here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.