Man caught with hands down his pants at child-filled skatepark

A man has been caught with his hands down his pants, appearing to be touching his penis, at a skatepark filled with children.
The man, David Kye Brown, also offered a group of kids cigarettes.
The 47-year-old faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, when he was sentenced to a six-month good behaviour order.
Brown previously pleaded guilty to one count of committing an act of indecency without consent.
Agreed facts state on October 6 about 12.30pm Brown offered a group of children cigarettes at Tuggeranong skatepark.
Brown was "walking slowly and appeared intoxicated" at the time, the facts say.
While Brown walked towards the skate park he was seen with "his left hand down the front of his black track pants".
"The defendant's hand was clearly down the centre of his pants and it appeared the male was touching his penis."
He then continued to do this for up to five minutes, in full view of an adult and children.
"Shortly after, the defendant took his hand out of his pants and placed a cigarette into his mouth," the facts state.
Children who witnessed the act appeared "scared by the incident".
While Brown initially ran away from police, he was located again later that day and arrested.
In court on Wednesday, Legal Aid lawyer Sam Brown said while "the behavior is inherently inappropriate", the court could not find "there was any intended sexual conduct".
The lawyer stated his client had complex mental health and illicit drug issues.
Magistrate Robert Cook said there was a "lack of clarity or certainty about what it is you were doing with your hand down your pants".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.