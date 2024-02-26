The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
In Depth

It pays to be a man: gender pay gap at large Australian employers exposed

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated February 27 2024 - 6:07am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A large ACT-based peak national industry body is reporting something on Tuesday that is not the norm: A gender pay gap far in favour of women.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.