Raiders star's career remains in limbo nine months after terrifying seizure

Corey Harawira-Naera's future hangs in the balance despite a meeting with specialists, including a cardiologist, in Sydney on Tuesday.
While Harawira-Naera's been cleared for an increase in exercise intensity, he still hasn't been cleared to return to contact training - despite it being reported in the Sydney media he'd been cleared for an NRL return.
It means the likeable Kiwi's future remained unclear almost nine months after he suffered his terrifying seizure at Homebush last year.
The 28-year-old collapsed during the Raiders' win over South Sydney and then spent the night in hospital.
Harawira-Naera's since had a defibrillator inserted in his chest to help with his underlying heart condition.
He's still seeking clearance to be able to play and it's believed specialists were preparing a report following Tuesday's consultation.
It's believed no one with a defibrillator has played a collision sport like rugby league.
That's why it's taking such a frustratingly long time for Harawira-Naera to get the all clear.
The move towards an increase in intensity was a step forward, but there's still vital steps to go.
Harawira-Naera has been doing light exercise at Raiders HQ, with the Green Machine already stating they'll offer him an off-field role if he was forced to medically retire.
"He's still progressing in his rehab, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact at training at this point," Raiders football manager Matt Ford said.
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys at Seiffert Oval, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Albert Hopoate, 2. Michael Asomua, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. James Schiller, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Kaeo Weekes, 7. Ethan Strange, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Emre Guler, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Nick Cotric, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Jed Stuart, 18. Chevy Stewart, 19. Adam Cook, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Mitch Henderson, 22. Zac Hosking, 23. Simi Sasagi, 24. Pasami Saulo, 25. Ata Mariota, 26. Hohepa Puru, 27. Zac Woolford.
Cowboys squad: 1. Scott Drinkwater, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Zac Laybutt, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Tom Dearden, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Jordan McLean, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Jason Taumalolo, 11. Heilum Luki, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Reuben Cotter. Interchange: 14. Jake Granville, 15. Griffin Neame, 16. Coen Hess, 17. Sam McIntyre, 18. Thomas Mikaele, 19. Tomas Chester, 20. Semi Valemei, 21. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 22. Jack Gosiewski, 23. Jake Clifford.
