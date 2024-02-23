Changing of the guard at the Canberra Hospital Foundation

They look like sisters, are both lawyers and share a passion for Canberra and helping those in need.
When Deborah Rolfe decided to stand down as chair of the Canberra Hospital Foundation after almost 13 years in the volunteer position, her replacement was announced as deputy chair Susan Proctor.
Ms Proctor said she had been inspired by Ms Rolfe's leadership over the last almost 13 years.
Ms Proctor, a property lawyer with her own practice in Manuka, moved to Canberra from Sydney with her family when she was eight.
She has sat on the Canberra Hospital Foundation board since 2017 and been deputy chair for a year.
"It's an organisation that assists everyone in Canberra at every stage of life and that's important to me, the health of our community. It's exciting what we can do in funding research-based work, particularly," she said.
"It's a great bunch of philanthropists that form part of the board and we all give of our time and being able to work with Deb over the years - she's probably the primary reason why I became aware of the foundation and wanted to contribute."
The Canberra Hospital Foundation is a charity that raises money to buy anything from specialist equipment to teddy bears to help make a patient's stay at the hospital a little easier. It also funds research programs that contribute to patient care.
Mrs Rolfe, a personal injury lawyer, last year retired as a partner of Maliganis Edwards Johnson after more than 27 years with the Canberra firm.
She said being chair of the hospital foundation had been "one of the most rewarding chapters of my professional life".
Married to Richard, with three sons, she said they had all used the Canberra health system over the years and being on the board "was an opportunity to give back and improve, if possible, the facilities and services available to patients and their families".
"We've done an extraordinary job over the last 13 years, it's been amazing. We've raised nearly $20 million in the time that I've been chair. It's just been extraordinary.
"The opportunity to work with the wonderful people behind the scenes with the foundation staff and board members has been wonderful but the delight we can bring to the patients and their families has been everything. If we can just help them one little bit, to make the experience easier, that is all we want."
Following the death of her own mother, Pam Courtier, at home last year, Mrs Rolfe said she was looking at doing more volunteer work in the area of palliative care, saying the nurses and other staff had been "so supportive and incredible".
"She has a quiet elegance and she's passionate and authentic and inspiring," she said.
"So the good work and goodwill she's been able to generate through her leadership is something I'm in awe of and it's been a pleasure to be a part of that and I hope to continue that in some form."
