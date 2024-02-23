Rosehill preview:Best analysis and tips for Saturday

Dangers: The Highway Handicap at Randwick over 1200m two weeks ago looks a logical form reference for this but where do you start? There was only 2.5L from first to ninth. 2. Belvedere Boys was the hard luck story to come out of the race. He was shuffled back early and didn't get clear until it was too late. Dunn and Rawiller reunite here. 4. Atmospheric Rock was the winner of the race and given the sprint he had to sustain from well back, he deserves credit. Well set up now third up out to 1400m. The barrier looks ugly and will see him even further back in the run though. 6. Rapidash was poking home late and was nine weeks between runs without and official trial. Have to mention 7. Sharp Shock and 15. Miss Stalwart too. 3. Noisy Boy brings a different form line, and strong ones at that.