Community shock: Hackett mural was 'rotting' and will be replaced

The ACT Government says it is "regrettable" a community mural at Hackett was removed "without all involved with the artwork first being informed", including a local school.
But it says the wood on which the mural was painted was rotting and a new mural will go up in its place.
Local residents were shocked when they saw this week that the mural had been removed from a pavilion that is being upgraded at the Hackett Neighbourhood Oval.
Hackett Community Association president Chris Mobbs said the mural was finished in mid-2019 after a collaboration between the association, artist Dai Cameron and students from the Blue Gum Community School.
The murals were seen as a way to discourage illegal graffiti on the building.
Dai Cameron mentored the students who helped to come up with ideas for the mural and also to paint it. They were also helped by several members of Silver Sprayers, older people who have previously done murals.
Mr Mobbs agreed that almost five years later, the mural was looking "a bit unhappy" but residents would have still liked some notice about the removal of the artwork, which was painted on to wood panels.
He said residents last week noticed fences going up around the building but there was no indication of the work going on.
"When it comes to government resources, does the government have to put in a DA?" Mr Mobbs said.
"The fence went up and one week later, the mural is gone."
A spokesman for the ACT Government said some people involved with the mural had been forewarned of its removal.
"A major upgrade is underway to the pavilion at the Hackett Neighbourhood Oval. There are two murals on the pavilion. The one on the front facade is in poor condition with the wood rotting and unauthorised tags across it. The second mural on the rear and the side of the pavilion remains in good condition, despite some unauthorised tags, and will not be removed by the project," a statement read.
"Contact was made in December 2023 with one of the artists involved in both murals.
"It is regrettable the front facade mural was removed without all involved with the artwork first being informed.
"The ACT Government has since been in contact with a representative of the Blue Gum Community School who have accepted an offer to be involved in a new mural for the pavilion following the construction period.
"This may be a digital wrap which requires less maintenance to ensure its longevity."
The spokesperson said a development application was not required.
"This project didn't require a DA. It is essentially undertaking internal work to a pavilion. Given the mural was rotting/had unauthorised graffiti it was removed at same time," they said.
Comment has been sought by the school.
