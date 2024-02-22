Banducci's horror interview offers lessons about usefulness of media training

By the time the reports come out, I'm guessing our inflation crisis will have subsided but in the meantime, Australian consumers are going without to exist. Truly we don't need anything more than the Fels report. It sets out the problem, explains the impact on consumers and provides a framework for fixing the many problems. The ACTU responded to the Fels report by endorsing everything it said. Why the government thinks it needs to go further is beyond me. A noted former regulator did the report and the fact it was supported by the peak body for unions is irrelevant. It's done. We know what to do.