New asbestos warning over ACT mulch scare

All customers who bought the Cottage Mulch garden product between March last year and Monday this week should assume it may have asbestos in it, the company which sold it said.
"It should be assumed that all sales of Cottage Mulch during the notifiable period may be contaminated with asbestos," Jack Amey, General Manager, of the Stonehenge Beltana garden centre in Pialligo said.
He thought that up to 60 customers could have bought the material in the "notifiable period".
Mr Amey said that the garden centre was "working around the clock to assure the health and safety of all customers in light of the possible asbestos contamination in cottage mulch".
"We are confident this is affecting less than 60 customers across trade and retail over the period, and we have today notified all our customers who did purchase the product that we had details for," he said.
"It's also important to remember that contamination is a possibility at this stage, and we do urge any of our customers who have purchased Cottage Mulch, to follow the instructions from WorkSafe ACT which is to not disturb or try and remove it, and to isolate it so far as is possible, then contact WorkSafe ACT for assistance with identifying and remediating."
The garden mulch potentially contaminated with asbestos has been linked to more than 40 affected sites in New South Wales. It was then confirmed that it had been available in the ACT.
Stonehenge Beltana, in Pialligo, sold the product that was supplied from Greenlife Resource Recovery Facility, a south-west Sydney business. The facility had been linked to multiple contamination sites across Sydney.
"At this time it is thought that the risk of ACT government facilities, such as schools, having sourced and used the affected mulch is low. This will be further explored in coming days," an ACT government spokesperson said earlier in the week.
The ACT government also said the public health risk posed by bonded asbestos was low.
The ACT Environment Protection Authority was discussing the need to test sites where the mulch had been spread, including a remaining stockpile of the mulch at Stonehenge Beltana, the spokesperson said earlier in the week.
The ACT Environment Protection Authority was notified on February 17 that the potentially contaminated mulch had been sold to Stonehenge Beltana.
The government said the potentially contaminated mulch had come into the ACT between March and November last year. But the company has expanded that period up to the beginning of this week.
The product had been delivered to 27 separate addresses.
"The ACT EPA has been advised that the mulch, marketed locally as 'cottage mulch', was sold on to 24 companies and 27 addresses in, and around, Canberra," the ACT government said on Monday afternoon.
