New asbestos warning over ACT mulch scare

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
February 22 2024 - 12:18pm
All customers who bought the Cottage Mulch garden product between March last year and Monday this week should assume it may have asbestos in it, the company which sold it said.

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

