Matilda revives 'sad battle' amid jab at A-League women working second jobs

How can the Matildas be the darlings of Australian sport while future national team stars in the domestic league still have to work outside of soccer to make ends meet?
It's the question that has been raised this week after newly-selected Matilda Sophie Harding revealed that she got her call-up after working a 10-hour shift as a disability support worker.
It prompted former Canberra United defender and now Matildas superstar Ellie Carpenter to speak out about the difficulties facing A-League Women players.
"It's obviously not what we want is people still having to work," Carpenter said.
"The clubs should be paying for them to be professional athletes, not having to have a second job."
Carpenter said the success of last year's Women's World Cup, where the Matildas' campaign captured the attention of the nation, should have been evidence of why investing in women's sport is worthwhile.
And that point is amplified by the fact all the Matildas started out in the A-League Women.
"Obviously we've all gone overseas, but everyone is made in the A-League, so that needs to be as professional as it can be," Carpenter said. "If you're going to training after going for a 10-hour shift, you're not really going to be your best as a footballer."
Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich said the debate is sadly not new, and supported Carpenter's comments, but was hopeful the extended 22-game season would see pay increase in the near future.
"In 2024, it shouldn't really have to be a conversation in my opinion, particularly given the form and great promotion of the Matildas right now," he said.
"If you look at Michelle Heyman, she started when you had to pay to play. Even though she's performing quite well now, she's only probably earned some money in the last couple of seasons. Still, her reality is that she has to work two jobs.
"[Being a full-time footballer] is an aspirational thing for our league. We're not there yet.
"We're now equal [to the rest of the world] in playing full home and away seasons, so you'd like to think that the remuneration would be coming in line.
"How that works, I don't know, but it is sad that we're still fighting that same battle that we have been for so many years."
The minimum wage for A-League Women players increased this season from $20,608 last year to $25,000 with the salary cap totalling $600,000, forcing a majority to juggle outside jobs as well as their soccer careers.
Canberra goalkeeper Coco Majstorovic, 24, said being a female athlete requires extraordinary sacrifice and was glad to see Carpenter call out the issue.
"I think Ellie was spot on," she said.
"Lots of the girls go abroad because financially it's hard to support yourself, especially if you need to pay rent. "It is changing and it is getting better, but probably not quick enough."
AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers - Round 3
Uzbekistan v Australia - Saturday, February 24, 8pm AEDT at Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
Australia v Uzbekistan - Wednesday, February 28, 8pm AEDT at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
A-League Women - Round 18
Western United v Canberra United, Friday, March 1, 4.30pm at City Vista Recreation Reserve, Fraser Rise, Victoria
