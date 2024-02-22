20 best cafes in Melbourne you need to visit

Find the Melbourne cafe you will fall in love with. Picture Shutterstock

If you're looking for the perfect cafe to have an awesome brekkie with your coffee, or want to experience the hustle and bustle of the CBD, or just want to quietly sip a hot coffee and watch the world go by, this list of Melbourne's best cafes has something for you.

These are our 5 favourite cafes in Melbourne to go visit:

Little Rogue (Melbourne CBD) - Best cafe for matcha lattes Matta (Balwyn) - Best Japanese/Australian fusion cafe Clementine (South Melbourne) - Best cold brews without a doubt Operator Diner (Melbourne CBD) - The best eggs benedict you'll ever have Monk Bodhi Dharma (Balaclava) - Most industrial and chic atmosphere

Our picks for the best cafes in Melbourne

Melbourne is internationally renowned as the cafe capital of the world. Its vibrant coffee culture sprawls from the heart of the CBD to West Melbourne, Bourke Street, and the South Melbourne Market. Friendly bartenders, hidden gems, scenic riverside brews - Melbourne has it all. So it was difficult to pick just 20 of the best cafes in Melbourne given just how many awesome locations there are to catch your morning coffee. Here's a complete list of our top-rated cafes in Melbourne to grab a coffee or a light brunch (in no particular order).

1 Light Years

Social media: Instagram

Location: Hawthorn

Budget: $$

Favourite menu item: Signature pork belly benedict

Picture Light Years Cafe

"To infinity and beyond!" is an apt way to describe the service and attention to detail of this modern Hawthorn cafe. The plating of food, the presentation of the coffee foam art, the friendly staff - everything about Light Years shows that they truly care.

Stop for freshly brewed coffee beans as part of your morning routine or sit down for lunch. Whatever you need, Light Years has you covered.

2 Terror Twilight

Social media: Instagram

Location: Collingwood

Budget: $$

Favourite menu item: Lemon verbena pancakes.

Picture @terrortwilightcollingwood

90s indie rock fans rejoice - there's a good coffee shop out there for you. This Collingwood delight is named after Pavement's final studio album. An often overlooked part of the cafe experience, Terror Twilight places a huge emphasis on music to accompany your morning brew. They have a dedicated vinyl player spinning tracks from all across the musical stratosphere.

Don't let the focus on music fool you. Terror Twilight's food menu and beverage options are clear standouts too. The team is renowned for its healthy range of bowls, and they hold up to the reputation.

Oh, and they serve alcohol too. Which is always a plus.

3 St Ali

Social media: Instagram

Location: South Melbourne

Budget: $$$

Favourite menu item: Koo Koo Ka Cho

Picture St Ali

St Ali is the big fish of the Melbourne cafe scene - you only need to look at their 100k Instagram followers to get an idea of their prestige. The coffee roasters have provided premium quality beverages to Melburnians for nearly two decades. Now an internationally renowned brand, St Ali's South Melbourne rustic cafe is still standing.

The food is a little on the expensive side, but it's well worth the asking price. The quality and depth of ingredients are second to none, and if you need to pick up some groceries you can pop by the St Ali general store.

Little needs to be said about the good coffee. It's served Australia-wide for a reason. If you dare to try and replicate St Ali's signature coffees, here are the 12 best coffee machines to buy in Australia.

4 Operator Diner

Social media: Instagram

Location: Melbourne CBD

Budget: $

Favourite menu item: Mr. Benedict

Picture Operator Diner

Picture an American Midwest highway. The mountains engulf you in their glory as white-tailed deer frolic in the forests along the roadside. After hours upon hours of driving, you finally come across a destination - a breakfast diner.

This is the vibe that Operator Diner tries to replicate, and it's a smashing success. It pairs a reasonably priced menu with comfort food cooked to absolute perfection. If you like succulently cooked fried chicken that feels like it just came out of an air fryer, then you must try their fried chicken burgers for lunch. And of course, the best coffee and creative dishes. Whether you're after brunch, dinner, or just a quick cuppa, Operator Diner is worth the pitstop.

5 Chiaki

Social media: Instagram

Location: Collingwood

Budget: $$$

Favourite menu item: Sha-ke Salmon

Picture @chiakimelbourne.

Chiaki is into the best coffee. I mean seriously into coffee. They use a Bluetooth-powered device to master the art of drip coffee while importing beans from Brazil, China, and Japan.

During the day, you're looking at delicious Japanese fusion meals paired with matcha or sencha tea. But as night falls, Chiaki turns into a sake bar, providing a delightful atmosphere to sit back after a day at the office. The Age's Good Food Guide named Chiaki the best Melbourne Cafe in 2024. That speaks volumes about this establishment. You simply have to stop by.

6 Little Rogue

Social media: Instagram

Location: Melbourne CBD

Budget: $$

Favourite menu item: Matcha Latte/Maple Thyme Hotcakes

PIcture supplied

This quaint little cafe in the heart of Melbourne City offers some of the best Japanese-inspired breakfast dishes and drinks money can buy. You can't go wrong with any of the menu items, but as far as pancakes go, there aren't many that do it better.

The setting can be described in one word - cosy. The oak furniture paired with brick walls and stool seating makes the relatively small establishment feel larger than life.

Don't get me wrong, the coffee menu here is excellent. Little Rogue uses complex blends from Shambles and Manhattan Coffee Roasters. But their Matcha Latte is simply a must-try for green tea fans. It'll keep you coming back.

7 Seven Seeds

Social media: Instagram

Location: Carlton

Budget: $$

Favourite menu item: Seven Seeds Gem

Picture @7seedscoffee

Seven Seeds is another that's transformed from a simple cafe into a DIY beans extraordinaire. In the depths of Carlton, the Melbourne cafe is home to some of the most delightful coffee and talented baristas in the area.

Make the most of their all-day brekkie for some late-arvo waffles, or order ahead to keep up with a busy schedule. You can even swing by to pick up a bag of their Seven Seeds beans for at-home usage.

8 Cibi

Social media: Instagram

Location: Collingwood

Budget: $$

Favourite menu item: Japanese Vegetable Curry

Picture @cibi_minanoie

Japanese-themed cafes are running rampant in Collingwood - and they're all extremely good. Cibi is no exception. Set in an old brick building with high ceilings, Cibi is spacious, refreshing and bright.

Brimming with indoor plants, Cibi offers a fine selection of premium salmon and vegetarian/vegan options. The menu isn't massive, but it's very customisable. There's a little something for everyone at Cibi.

Oh, and if you need a last-minute Christmas gift for your coffee-loving family, look no further!

9 Rat the Cafe

Social media: Instagram

Location: Thornbury

Budget: $$

Favourite menu item: Whipped avo and feta

Picture supplied

You might think naming your cafe after a creature known to destroy appetites within seconds would be a risky idea. But Rat the Cafe is such a charming, Thornbury icon that you'll forget all about its namesake.

Set in a vibrant blue-brick building, the neighbourhood cafe offers a range of delicious sandwiches and delicate coffees.

And if you want to throw away your savings deposit, Rat the Cafe's whipped avo and feta (on toast, of course) is seriously worth a try.

10 Hardware Societe Katherine Place

Social media: Instagram

Location: Melbourne CBD

Budget: $$$

Favourite menu item: Croque Madam

Picture @hardwaresociete.

Hardware Societe is based in three cities - Barcelona, Paris and Melbourne. Not a bad list to be a part of. The French/Australian cafe began in 2009 and has since become an international phenomenon thanks to its stunning range of European brekkie delights and French cocktails.

There are two locations - the original, on Hardware Street, and the flagship, on Katherine Place. Honestly, you can't go wrong with either.

So if you get a chance, sit back and throw down an iconic Croque Madam and an iced coffee on a hot Summer's day at Hardware Societe.

11 Monk Bodhi Dharma

Social media: Instagram

Location: Balaclava

Budget: $$

Favourite menu item: Monks Organic Chai

Picture @monkbodhidharma.

A tattered, faded brick wall with hanging ceiling lights and a wooden bar bench are the keys to Monk Bodhi Dharma's charming, rustic vibe. The term "cosy" gets overused a lot when describing cafes - but it's a perfect adjective for the Balaclava establishment.

We love caffeine in Melbourne - and Monk Bodhi Dharma does its coffees well. But the real standout is the cafe's selection of organic chai. Choose from a variety of milks, blends and spices to make a brew that encapsulates your idea of the perfect chai.

12 Hamlet

Social media: Instagram

Location: Mt Waverley

Budget: $$

Favourite menu item: Banana Boat Waffles

Picture credit @hamletcoffeeandfood.

Hamlet is a modern, minimalistic cafe to the east of Melbourne. On a warm Sunday morning, you can bring your furry friends to swing by its outdoor seating and enjoy the day taking shape.

The establishment offers all of a Melbourne cafe's greatest hits. Smooth coffee, rich overnight oats and a chicken burger for the peckish. It's a perfect setting for breakfast, brunch or lunch. The Inglewood Coffee Roaster beans are a staple of the Aussie cafe scene, and are a great addition to the Hamlet rotation.

Also, the cafe's Banana Boat Waffles come with a Milo creme - and we all know anything involving Milo is irresistible.

13 Matta

Social media: Instagram

Location: Balwyn

Budget: $$

Favourite menu item: Matta Curry Omelette Rice

Picture @matta.melbourne

The food here is out of this world. Another Japanese/Australian fusion cafe, Matta is dishing up some of the best-presented, most appetising eats that Balwyn has to offer. You can settle in for a healthy Karaage Chicken Rice Bowl, or just pick up one of their terrific Sandos for an on-the-go treat.

Matta is open all day, making it a welcome destination for a family dinner or a quick morning cuppa. So head over to Balwyn and launch into the hot pot of a lifetime.

14 Clementine

Social media: Instagram

Location: South Melbourne

Budget: $$

Favourite menu item: Crispy Chicken Bao

Picture @clementine3205

Nestled in the lakeside outskirts of South Melbourne sits Clementine, a cafe that firmly approves the consumption of pre-noon cocktails. The vibrant, modern venue ticks all the boxes - eggs done in a million different ways, fluffy pancakes, and a savoury menu for the brunch lovers among us.

The coffee here is fantastic, but it's the cold brews that set the bar high (literally). Enjoying a cocktail in the morning has never felt so acceptable. And for the younger ones, a choccie milkshake with a plonk of decadent ice cream is hard to pass up.

15 Convoy

Social media: Instagram

Location: Moonee Ponds

Budget: $$

Favourite menu item: Okonomiyaki waffles.

Picture supplied

Melbourne's north-west is loaded with top-tier cafes, but Convoy might just be the pick of the lot. Whether you want to sit inside or out, this modern venue mixes a beach-town vibe with the city-like bustle of trams trundling along Pascoe Vale Rd.

Convoy has an impressive menu, and food to match it. All the cafe classics are here - smashed avo, acai bowls, eggs benedict (poached eggs), and a Japanese-inspired savoury Waffle.

The uber-popular Moonee Ponds venue only accepts walk-ins and can get really busy on a weekend. So if you're keen for a brekkie, make sure to get in early.

16 Florian

Social media: Instagram

Location: Carlton

Budget: $$

Favourite menu item: Herb and gruyere omelette

Picture @florian.eatery

Florian might just be the Melbourne inner-city's most popular cafe - and it more than lives up to the hype. Rarely a day goes by that the deli-style sandwiches, sweet treats, and hot brunches aren't selling like hotcakes. The venue is rather small but boasts an atmosphere that belies its cosy stature. If you want to be a part of Melbourne's culture, Florian is the place to be.

The food can get a little adventurous - think mussels, ox tongues, and octopus. Those wanting to dive into the Melbourne food scene will be wide-eyed at what Florian has to offer. But even the fussiest eater won't turn their nose up at the delicious, freshly-made sandos and focaccias to choose from.

17 The Terrace Cafe

Social media: Instagram

Location: South Yarra

Budget: $$$

Favourite menu item: Smoked Salmon Brioche

Picture @theterracebotanicgardens

If you need extra motivation to visit the lush, scenic Royal Melbourne Botanical Gardens (hint: you don't), the Terrace Cafe is a great way to cap off a day exploring the city. Positioned delicately among the lavender plants and greenery, and a gorgeous view of Melbourne makes this one of the best places to sit back and enjoy a brew.

The Terrace Cafe has the food to match its location. Whether you have a bit of a sweet tooth - the croissants are simply outstanding - or you're after a heartier lunch, the options available will make you think you're a fine dining maestro.

The coffee is terrific, but perhaps the best beverage they serve here - on tap, mind you - is a glass of chocolate-covered strawberries. There are plenty of events going on at the Terrace Cafe too, making it a hub for families, dates, and friends.

18 Hector's Deli

Social media: Instagram

Location: Richmond

Budget: $$

Favourite menu item: Mushroom melt

Picture @hectors_deli

Hector's Deli is known all across Melbourne for one thing - its sangas. The cafe, located in the midst of Richmond, offers some of the most delightful array of sandwiches Australia has to offer. If you want a sub, a stringy melted cheese toastie, a bagel, or a fresh salad on sourdough, Hector has you covered.

The social media team even releases "menu hacks" to upgrade your average orders at Hector's. Most of them involve stuffing sandwiches with french fries, which is nearly always a good idea.

19 Proud Mary

Social media: Instagram

Location: Collingwood

Budget: $$

Favourite menu item: Caturra Natural Pourover

Picture @proudmarycoffee

Proud Mary is another Collingwood-based institution that has blossomed into a national producer of high-quality coffee beans. The roasters create all manner of products for your at-home espresso machines, including the ever-popular honey beans. As far as excellent espresso coffee goes, Proud Mary is one of the heavyweights of Melbourne.

Perhaps the most appealing menu item is the "deluxe pourovers", sure to thrill even the most seasoned coffee drinker. Pairing a bold blend with all manner of unique ingredients, Proud Mary creates some of the most interesting and delicious brews out there.

20 ONA Coffee Brunswick

Social media: Instagram

Location: Brunswick

Budget: $$

Favourite menu item: Raspberry Candy Coffee

Picture @ona.melbourne

Specialty coffee roasters ONA Coffee was born out of Canberra over a decade ago. After its popularity surged throughout NSW, World Barista Champion Sasa Sestic knew it was time to take his talents to the coffee capital of the world - Melbourne.