The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Our new navy fleet's a sensible change of course

By Peter Jones
February 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Commonwealth government released the much-anticipated Enhanced Lethality Surface Combatant Fleet Review on February 20. Such a review was recommended in the 2023 Defence Strategic Review.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.