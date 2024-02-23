The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

Australia wants navy boats with lots of weapons, but no crew. Will they run afoul of international law?

By Simon McKenzie
Updated February 23 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warships like the HMAS Stuart are in a special category - but where to uncrewed vessels sit? Picture Defence Images
Warships like the HMAS Stuart are in a special category - but where to uncrewed vessels sit? Picture Defence Images

The Australian Navy is set to be transformed. On top of existing plans for nuclear submarines, the government yesterday announced a scheme for an "enhanced lethality surface combatant fleet" including six new "optionally crewed" vessels.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.