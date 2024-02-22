Giddy-up: Yass Picnic Races are ready to run

There's a lot happening in the Canberra region this weekend, but a day out at the 123rd Yass Picnic Races is likely not to disappoint.
The quintessential country race day was first held in 1901, making it one of the oldest in NSW.
And it's one of the last remaining race events that allows patrons to BYO drinks.
Adding to the fun, in the event of poor weather, the race club organises barefoot races with racegoers rather than the horses.
But there is probably no chance of this on Saturday, with a sunny day and top temperature of 26 degrees predicted for Yass.
The races are from 11.30am to 6pm on Saturday.
There are buses between town and the Marchmont race track, 6km south of Yass.
At the course, there will be the Rotary barbecue and barista coffee as well as ice cream and jumping castles for the kids.
Country style will be on show in the fashions on the field competition.
Merchant Campbell is this year's name sponsor for fashions on the field.
There will be more than $2500 in prizes, with prizes for best dressed lady and runner up, best dressed gent and runner up, best dressed local, best dressed couple, best dressed junior girl and best dressed junior boy.
Merchant Campbell is a homewares, clothing and furniture shop in Yass.
The president of the Yass Picnic Race Club is Hugh Rainger, an auctioneer who does a lot of work in Canberra.
Originally from Inverell in north-west NSW, Hugh and his wife Georgie, a Bathurst girl, moved to Yass a decade ago via Sydney. They now have three children and would never leave Yass.
"It's just a great community, a great place. A very cool place to love," Hugh said.
"Yass is big enough but small enough. We have a tight-knit community and all the benefits of the wider region."
There will be six local races at Yass, with the Yass Picnic Cup at 4.10pm.
People can bring a picnic rug and sit under the trees or book into a marquee. A record 500 tickets have already been pre-sold.
"It's just a good, fun, community day," Hugh said.
Tickets from www.yasspicnicraces.com.au
