The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

VAD is different to suicide and our laws need to catch up

By Michaela Estelle Okninski, Marc Trabsky, Neera Bhatia
February 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Voluntary assisted dying is now lawful in every Australian state and will soon begin in the Australian Capital Territory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.