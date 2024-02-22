Public school capital funding not keeping up with private sector: union

The average annual capital spending per student in Australian private schools was more than double that of public schools over the span of a decade, a new report says.
The Australian Education Union report ending the capital funding divide in Australia's schools calls for the federal government to put more funding forward for upgrades to public schools.
National president Correna Haythorpe said federal funding for public school capital works ended under the Turnbull government in 2017 and should be restored.
"Right now, it's public schools that have been denied that capital funding ... the funding that they need to provide for enrolment growth, for building maintenance, for building new, state-of-the-art facilities, and that needs to change," Ms Haythorpe said.
Education Minister Jason Clare said the government was investing in public schools through the $215.8 million schools upgrade fund.
"From upgrading art rooms and tech rooms to new outdoor equipment and replacing demountables, this funding will deliver upgrades to public schools that need it the most," he said.
A 2023 union survey found that one in five principals did not have adequate classrooms to meet current demand, while two in five did not believe they had the infrastructure to meet enrolment growth over the next five years.
Union analysis of government capital expenditure per student found in the last decade ACT public schools received 75.5 per cent of the investment that private schools did.
However, in 2009 to 2011 capital spending for ACT public schools was greater as schools received funding under the building the education revolution program.
The AEU figures show that a further $200 million for capital works would be needed for ACT's public schools to catch up to that of non-government schools.
The report calls for a $1.25 billion injection of capital funding from the federal government as well as an ongoing fund in line with investment in private schools.
Ms Haythorpe said demountable classrooms often became permanent fixtures in public schools.
"Teachers and students in public schools actually deserve the best quality teaching and learning spaces. But we know that that's not the reality for many across the nation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.