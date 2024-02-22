Shakespeare at the pub, park and footy field this weekend

You can catch Shakespeare in the park or the pub or by the lake or even on the footy field this weekend.
The rugby-themed Henry V is the latest production by Canberra's independent theatre company Lakespeare, which is dedicated to making theatre accessible to Canberrans.
This weekend, you can watch the performance at Viking Park at Wanniassa at 6pm on Sunday or at Tuggeranong Town Park on Friday at 6.30pm or on the Patrick White Lawns by Lake Burley Griffin at 4.30pm and 8pm on Saturday. All these performances are free.
There is also an encore ticketed performance at Verity Lane Market at 6.30pm on Tuesday. Tickets are from $25.
You can register for the free performances or buy tickets to the Verity Lane show here.
