Extinction rebellion protesters occupy senator's office

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated February 22 2024 - 5:51pm, first published 4:17pm
Protesters from climate activist group Extinction Rebellion occupied Katy Gallagher's office demanding the Minister for Finance and Women help to stop the approval of new coal mines.

Reporter

I am a general reporter with an interest in community stories and issues that need attention. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at bageshri.s@canberratimes.com.au or send confidential tips to bageshri.s@proton.me

