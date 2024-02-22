ACT police may stop issuing speeding tickets, as industrial action looms

ACT police may stop issuing speeding tickets, suspend the transport of people in custody, and not turn up to court as case informants or witnesses under a series of options being examined for future industrial action.
Rank and file federal and ACT police officers will vote next month on whether to take protected industrial action in an effort to break the deadlock preventing a fair pay offer.
A list of 36 industrial action options have been placed before members of the Australian Federal Police Association to draw attention to their dispute over pay and conditions.
The association's president, Alex Caruana, said that while the relationship with the Australian Federal Police bargaining team remained "strong and open", the police membership had been placed in a difficult position by the federal government's Public Sector Workplace Relations Policy 2023 and other parameters which have prevented a fair offer to be struck.
Underpaid compared with other police jurisdictions, federal and ACT rank and file members believe they need a pay rise offer of around 5 per cent per year in order to catch up.
The current federal public service "cap" is 11.2 per cent over three years, although the Minister for Finance has the discretion to waive it.
Enterprise bargaining negotiations are being held against a backdrop of fierce competition between states and territories for sworn officers, with poaching rife across the states and territories.
