The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT police may stop issuing speeding tickets, as industrial action looms

PB
By Peter Brewer
February 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT police may stop issuing speeding tickets, suspend the transport of people in custody, and not turn up to court as case informants or witnesses under a series of options being examined for future industrial action.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.