'The key to the future': New fundraising initiative for Canberra's amazing Lids4Kids

The amazing Canberra-based charity Lids4Kids has saved more than 110 million lids from landfill since it was started in 2019 by local dad Tim Miller.
Back then, when Tim enquired about where to drop off his thousands of plastic bottle lids, the ACT Government advised him that any piece of plastic smaller than a credit card can't be recycled and had to go to landfill.
He decided that wasn't good enough and started collecting the lids for specialist recycling - something that soon grew into a national movement. The lids are used for recycled items from playground equipment to homewares.
After initially receiving the lids in his garage at Aranda, Tim has since moved on to open a Lids4Kids hub in Fyshwick. It's open weekdays 10am to 2pm at 141 Canberra Avenue, Fyshwick.
Now ActewAGL has pledged to donate up to $10,000 to Lids4Kids.
The energy provider has committed to donate $2 to Lids4Kids for every customer who makes the switch from paper to electronic billing. (The Go Paperless campaign is capped at $10,000).
Tim Miller appreciates the support.
"Our grass-roots charity is run by a collective group of local volunteers who rescue plastic bottle lids, which are recycled and turned into sustainable products such as buddy benches," he said.
"With the support of organisations like ActewAGL, we can also partner with other small businesses such as Zero Plastics Australia, who create handmade stationery and homewares from plastic bottle lids.
"We deeply appreciate every donation ActewAGL makes during the Go Paperless campaign.
"Recognising that our children hold the key to the future, transitioning from paper to electronic is an important step toward continuing to safeguard our local environment."
ActewAGL general manager retail Rachael Turner said the company was happy to do its bit.
"Sustainability is important for all of us, and customers signing up for electronic bills instead of receiving paper in the post is a small change which can add up to a really big difference," she said.
