Barnesy is back, with a new show announced for Canberra

You can't keep a good man down and Barnesy is back.
After recovering from open heart surgery late last year, the Aussie rock icon is back, with his appropriately named Hell of a Time tour.
He will be performing in Canberra in August - but be quick became tickets are selling at almost Taylor Swift-speed.
Barnes, 67, announced his return to touring with a series of stripped back and intimate shows.
The Hell of a Time Tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his Flesh and Wood album and will see Jimmy in up-close-and-personal mode, telling short stories and tall tales as well as songs from Flesh and Wood and his extensive catalogue.
"The Hell of a Time Tour is shaping up to be something special. We think it's going to feel like you guys are sitting in our lounge room. I know you'll love it," Barnes said.
It will be Barnes' first and final tour for 2024.
The Canberra show will be at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Friday, August 16 at 7pm.
Tickets are available:
He turns 68 in April.
Scottish-born Barnes joined Adelaide-based Cold Chisel in the early 1970s and the band went on to release a string of hit albums. He embarked on a successful solo career in 1983, with the band reuniting in 1997. Barnes previously underwent open-heart surgery in 2007 to correct a congenital condition.
