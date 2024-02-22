Woman dead after crash with truck on Hume Highway

A 39-year-old woman is dead after a truck and a sedan collided on Hume Highway in Yass on Thursday, NSW police said.

Watch: More than 1,160 people have died in road accidents since February 2021.

Emergency Services were called to the scene about 8.15pm. Officers attached to the Hume Police District found a truck and a sedan car had been involved in a crash.

The woman was the only person in the car and died at the scene while the 53-year-old male driver of the truck was taken to Yass Hospital for mandatory testing.

Police are investigating the incident and say they have established a crime scene.



"A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner," police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.