5 best under-desk treadmills in Australia to keep active at your desk

Under-desk treadmills are compact machines that can be placed under a desk or table, allowing you to keep active whilst working. They are perfect for keeping active for short periods during the working day and also match your standing desk to have the ultimate working setup. These are the top 5 under-desk treadmills and walking pads available in Australia:

My picks for the best walking pads & under desk treadmills

Best overall under-desk treadmill

I think the ADVWIN Walking Pad is a terrific purchase for anyone who wants a walking treadmill for their standing desk. With dimensions that are smaller than a standard two-seater sofa, this walking pad will fit under the majority of standing desks in the Australian market. It's lightweight, weighing in at 15 kg, so you're going to be able to remove it and tuck it away when you're not using it (for example, under a bed or sofa).

Final rating: 5 out of 5 stars. You can get it for $238 from Amazon and $259.99 from Adwin.

The ability to smoothly transition between running and walking modes on the ADVWIN walking pad makes the 2-in-1 design quite flexible. The treadmill is appropriate for most users because it is sturdy and has a respectable weight capacity of 120kg, which will suit most Aussies.

The remote controller and LED display are also very useful features because they make it simple to monitor your progress and change your speed. Another good feature is the connectivity with the Fitshow App, which lets you log your workout statistics and create goals for yourself - if that's your thing.

The treadmill isn't totally silent but which desk treadmill is? Additionally, the remote controller needs batteries, which can be a pain to change. Due to its compact design, some might find the 100cm x 40cm running area to be a bit small for their liking, but some may not.

All things considered, the ADVWIN Walking Pad has all the basic features and capabilities that fit the bill for people who want to walk and work - and for a reasonable price tag.

At $238 from Amazon, the ADVWIN Walking Pad is the cheapest and most affordable product on our list where some alternatives can be more than $400. If you're looking for your first walking pad for the home office then this is the one to invest in.

Pros

It is convenient for you to exercise while working because of its 2-in-1 design, which lets you use it as a treadmill or an under-desk walking machine.

Maximum running speeds of 8 km/h, and up to 1-3 km/h walking.

Track your pace, distance, time, and calories in real time using the remote controller and LED display.

Its Fitshow App can be paired to your mobile device via Bluetooth.

Cons

Remote controller batteries are not included.

May not be suitable for taller users, as the running area is relatively small.

Specifications

Dimensions - 121cm (L) x 48.5cm (W) x 12.5cm (H)

Weight - 15 kg

Weight Capacity - 120 kg

Colours - Black

Best gym-like treadmill for the home

The Costway 2-in-1 Folding Running/Jogging Treadmill is an excellent choice if you're searching for a treadmill that can also be used as a walking pad for your under-desk treadmill. This treadmill boasts many features, including a powerful motor, dual display screen, and compact construction.

Final rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars. Buy it for $436.95 from Amazon or $557.95 from Costway.

This treadmill from Costway is easy to use, and the touch screen on the armrest allows you to adjust the speed with ease. The Bluetooth speaker is a nice touch if you don't have a primary audio device for music.

For use at home or in the workplace, the treadmill's exceptional quietness is another pro. Compared to our first pick, the ADVWIN walking pad, you have a bit more space to walk or jog but it comes at a cost. Obviously, it has larger dimensions but it also weighs considerably more at 34 kg. And for most, this might prove to be challenging if you intend on moving it around a lot. Luckily, it has integrated transport wheels to make it easier.

But one of its real selling points is the adjustability it provides. When the foldable hand bar is down, it easily slides under your desk. But if you want to use it for running, then fold the handrail up and commence your workout.

Pros

Its dual-purpose design allows you to use it as a walking pad for work or study or as a treadmill.

The dual display screen shows real-time data such as distance, pace, duration, and calories burned.

Five-layer shock-absorbing, non-slip running belt.

Cons

Weighs 34 kg.

Specifications

Dimensions - 123.5cm (L) x 68.5cm (W) x 106.5cm (H)

Weight - 34 kg

Weight Capacity - 120 kg

Colours - Black, green, navy, red, silver, white

Best for people under 90 kg

Is the walking pad just for yourself and you weigh less than 90kg? If so, then the Centra Electric Foldable Treadmill must be considered. Despite its low weight capacity, it is rich in features that you expect from a larger model, including an LED display, multiple training programs, a mobile app, remote control, and a folding design.

There is no raised bar so the treadmill is easy to set up and can be folded and stored under the bed when not in use. This is relatively easy to do since it only weighs 22.9 kg and has built-in wheels. But its lightweight design doesn't mean it's void of features.

The LED display and remote control are both user-friendly and make it easy to adjust the speed of the treadmill. It has 4 training programs, speeds ranging up to 6 km/hr, and a 2 horsepower (HP) motor which is more than enough.

The Centra Electric Treadmill Foldable is for those looking for a convenient way to stay active while working but suggests keeping an eye on the treadmill's temperature and being aware of the weight capacity. As such, singles who use a sturdy standing desk at home will benefit the most.

Pros

2 HP motor and 4 traiing modes.

A 'single click' LED display.

Integrated wheels make it portable.

Cons

The treadmill has a maximum weight capacity of 90kg, which may not be suitable for everyone.

Some users have reported that the treadmill heats up quickly and may emit smoke after a few months of use.

The remote control may not work for some users.

Specifications

Dimensions - 112cm (L) x 50cm (W) x 12cm (H)

Weight - 22.9 kg

Weight Capacity - 90 kg

Colours - Black, grey, white

Best for the highest maximum speed

The Black Lord was chosen due to its 2.2 HP motor which gives you a better maximum speed of 9 km/hr and is therefore more capable than most. On top of that, you can download a series of incredible sceneries that you can watch on your device while you run.

Final rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars. Buy now at $289.95 from Amazon and $550.79 at Woolworths.

The Black Lord Treadmill, with its strong motor, durable design, and bright LED display, provides a dependable and excellent under-desk exercise choice. It sports one of the best 2.2 HP motors in the Australian market which enables you to jog up to 9 km/hr. All this is done on its steel frame and anti-slip running belt providing stability and safety for people weighing up to 120 kg. One might think that the unit is fairly heavy with all these features, but at 21 kg, it can be easily moved around as you please.

Black Lord have tried to separate themselves from the market but allowing you to download several scenery videos that can be played on your computer or mobile device. This may not please everyone but I can see the appeal behind it.

Pros

A powerful and energy-efficient 2.20HP motor.

Outstanding build quality and 120kg weight capacity.

A large LED display that shows metrics like speed, distance, pulse, calories burned, and more.

Cons

Its belt width of 38cm is quite narrow.

The treadmill is quite large, with dimensions of 119D x 48.5W x 12H centimetres, which may not be suitable for smaller spaces.

Specifications

Dimensions - 119cm (L) x 48.5cm (W) x 12cm (H)

Weight - 21 kg

Weight Capacity - 120 kg

Colours - White

Best walking pad for people with joint issues

The AIRHOT treadmill has one of the most advanced shock-absorbing systems available. With 14 shock points, including its five-layer anti-slip belt, ten shock absorbers, and four rubber cushions, it is much easier for people with joint pain or discomfort.

Final rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars. Buy it now for $319.99 from Amazon and $455.50 from Ebay.

The AIRHOT Under Desk Treadmill's compact design and lightweight portability are its biggest strengths. Even though it is one of the lightest standing desk walking pads going around (20.4 kg), it has built-in wheels to make it even easier to push aside your office chair and wheel in this walking pad.

On top of this, it exudes durability and safety due to its rugged design and feel. The turf-texture non-slip running belt feels very 'grippy' which leads to a more enjoyable workout knowing that the chances of a slip are next to zero. The dual-layer belt comes with 14 shock points which is generally more than its competition. But the benefit is extended with its 5 layers of anti-slip belts, 10 shock absorbers and 4 rubber cushions. What does this mean? It means this unit will be easy on your joints, and ideal if you have issues such as arthritis.

In terms of metric tracking, the AIRHOT is on par with most units on our list. Fitness data such as distance travelled, speed, duration, and calories burned are all presented on the digital display, which can be controlled with the help of the smart remote control. You can adjust the speed range of 1.0 - 6.0 km/hr to suit your needs during your workout - a speed range that is similar to most walking pads.

Pros

In-built shock absorbers, rubber cushions and anti-slip belt.

Outstanding noise level (less than 45 decibels) for the motor size.

The non-slip jogging belt with turf texture is easy to clean and resistant to wear.

Cons

More experienced runners might find the top speed of 6 km/h to be insufficient.

Specifications

Dimensions - 121cm (L) x 50cm (W) x 10.5cm (H)

Weight - 20.4 kg

Weight Capacity - 120 kg

Colours - Black, green, silver/black, white, white/black

Under desk treadmills: What do the health experts say?

Health experts dispute the topic of under-desk treadmills and walking pads. Some are more dubious, while others think they can offer a host of health advantages. Although many people say that using an under-desk treadmill can assist raise physical activity levels throughout the day, which is one of its key advantages. People who work sedentary jobs and find it difficult to fit in regular exercise may find this to be especially helpful. People who walk while working burn more calories, strengthen their heart, and lower their chance of developing chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

Some experts do warn that not everyone is a good fit for utilising an under-desk treadmill, though. Walking on a moving surface may be challenging for those with balance or joint problems, which increases the risk of falls or injury. Furthermore, prolonged use of an under-desk treadmill might cause muscle strain or exhaustion.

Running vs walking treadmills and pads: Does It matter?

There are a few things to take into account while deciding between running and walking on an under-desk treadmill. It ultimately comes down to your preferences and fitness objectives, as each activity has advantages and disadvantages of its own.

Running is a high-intensity workout that can increase your calorie burn rate quickly. It also provides cardiovascular advantages, like strengthening your heart and increasing your stamina. You can increase your level of general fitness and develop stronger leg muscles by running.

Conversely, walking is a low-impact workout that is kinder to your muscles and joints. For those who are new to exercising or who are unable to run due to injuries or medical concerns, it is an excellent alternative. In addition, walking has been shown to help alleviate stress, elevate mood, and lessen the chance of developing long-term conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

Ultimately, your fitness objectives and personal tastes will determine whether you choose to run or walk on an under-desk treadmill. Running might be a better option for you if you're searching for a high-intensity workout that will help you burn more calories and strengthen your cardiovascular system. Walking, on the other hand, can be the best option if you're searching for a low-impact workout that is easy on your body and will enhance your general health and wellness.

Whichever choice you select, it's critical to begin cautiously and build up to a greater intensity and duration over time. By doing this, you may maximise the benefits of your under-desk treadmill exercises and prevent injury.

Things you should yhink about before you buy a walking treadmill

There are a few things to take into account when searching for the finest under-desk treadmill in Australia to make sure you receive the greatest item for your needs. Here are some characteristics to be aware of.

Size and design

The treadmill's dimensions and design ought to fit the area beneath your desk. To make sure the treadmill fits comfortably and doesn't take up too much space, measure the area. To ensure that your treadmill can be conveniently packed away when not in use, look for one with a low profile and slim design.

Motor power

One crucial thing to think about is the treadmill's motor power. Seek a treadmill with a motor horsepower of 1.5 to 2.5 minimum. This guarantees that the treadmill can run at a speed that suits you comfortably and can withstand prolonged use.

Speed and incline

Pick a treadmill with a speed range that works for you. The majority of treadmills under desks can run between 0.5 and 4 miles per hour. Additionally, search for a treadmill with an adjustable incline. This makes it possible for you to work out harder and burn more calories.

Noise level

Another thing to think about is the treadmill's noise level, particularly if you intend to use it in a shared workspace. Seek out a treadmill with a low noise level (less than 45 dB) so you may work out without bothering your coworkers.

Safety features

When using any type of exercise equipment, safety comes first. Search for a treadmill that has safety features like a safety key, emergency stop button, and automatic shut-off switch. These characteristics lessen the chance of mishaps and injury.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which walking pad models are considered the best in Australia?

The ADVWIN walking pad, AIRHOT Under Desk Treadmill, and the Costway 2-in-1 Treadmill are the top walking pad models available in Australia. These models are perfect for use at home or in the office because they are lightweight, portable, and simple to operate. These walking pads are highly rated on the Amazon marketplace with above 4/5 star rating.

What brands of under-desk treadmills are known for their quiet operation?

The Centra, ADVWIN, and NordicTrack brands of under-desk treadmills have reasonably silent operation compared to other models based on our testing.

Which under-desk treadmills have the best reviews in the Australian market?

The ADVWIN walking pad, Black Lord, and AIRHOT walking treadmills have received the top reviews on the Australian market according to our research. These treadmills are well-regarded for their general performance, dependability, and simplicity of use based on feedback comments.

What are the top-rated under-desk treadmills for users over 150kg?