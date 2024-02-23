Southside joint will offer free burgers on opening day

The opening of Brodburger's new Tuggeranong venue coincides with its 15th anniversary and the owners are proposing a very generous celebration.
Its new location at The Point in Greenaway was expected to open late last year but was held back because of delays. But owners Sascha and Joelle Brodbeck were happy the opening could be held on the same day of their business birthday.
"It was planned, but unplanned!" Joelle Brodbeck said.
She said they will be offering 1500 free burgers for their customers from 5pm on Friday, March 1.
There will be three burgers on the birthday menu - the signature Brodburger, the chicken burger and the vegetarian burger. Those with dietary requirements will also be taken care of.
"We did the same thing on our 10th birthday. We always like to give back to the community and thank them for all their support over the years," she said.
It will open as usual on Saturday, March 2 from 11am until midnight.
The new venue comes with local beers on tap, a big flat-screen TV, a kids play area and weekly music and sports nights.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.