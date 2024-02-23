The 19 Raiders questions that need to be answered. Here's your chance to pick the NRL team

Ever wanted to step into Ricky Stuart's shoes and be the Canberra Raiders' coach, selector and NRL agitator? Here's your chance.
The Raiders start their season against the Newcastle Knights on March 7, signalling the start of rebuild after the departure of Jarrod Croker and Jack Wighton at the end of last year.
Changes on the roster will give some a chance to step up this year, while some other established NRL players now need to become leaders.
Have your say in the Raiders fan survey to pick your best starting side for the year and weigh into recruitment and rules debates.
We'll publish the results before the opening regular-season clash of Canberra's season.
