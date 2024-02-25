The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Labor challenged to end the pork in Australian politics

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
February 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Amid growing chatter about the timing of the next federal election, federal Labor is being challenged to put to an end the political misuse, even rorting, of taxpayers' money through vote-swaying pork-barrelling.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.