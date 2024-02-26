Enough Taylor Swift coverage becomes too much

Sue writes: "Why should they not be subject to the same work requirements as the rest of us? Suspension without pay, random drug and alcohol testing, the requirement to complete learning tasks in relation to government policies so that they know how to deal with domestic and workplace violence, and other social issues. As for Albanese improving the quality of political debate, that was always a grandstand statement and was never going to fly. He has absolutely no control over the debating ability, or otherwise, of any politician and given his pathetic performance in relation to the Voice referendum, he is not in a position to criticise others. What he could have some control over is the behaviour of politicians, if he was prepared to make some hard decisions and give the Parliamentary Standards Commission some teeth."