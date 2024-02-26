Enough Taylor Swift coverage becomes too much

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The jar sits on a shelf alongside a collection of books, ready to demand a coin should someone utter the T word. Its purpose: to deter conversations going down a rabbit hole from which escape is unlikely.
The T word was Trump.
It should now be changed to Taylor. And T jars should be placed in the lobbies of every media outlet in the country. The fines collected for the endless utterances of the new T word would probably house the homeless.
It reached peak absurdity last week when networks crossed live to the landing in Sydney of T's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
"The entire nation held its breath as Travis Kelce's private jet touched down at Sydney Airport on Thursday morning," news.com.au gushed. Really? The entire nation? Perhaps you should calm down.
The networks' breathless announcers tripped over themselves as a bloke they thought was Mr T but wasn't (it was his confusingly named mate, Ross Travis) stepped from the plane. Later in the day, they ran grainy footage of Taytrav strolling through a zoo in western Sydney.
The hype over Taylor can be understood. But over the boyfriend?
I'd resolved not to write about Taylor Swift. Too many others - music journalists, economists, academics debating her "white feminism" and environmentalists decrying her use of private jets, people much more knowledgeable than me - already have.
Besides, I'm not that interested. I'd watched with some amusement and sympathy the stories of fans thrilled at getting tickets or devastated at not.
I'd chuckled at the ABC, which is doctrinaire about not being seen to promote any brands, happily promoting one of the world's biggest. Tim Tams are out. Taylor is in.
I was touched by the fathers who'd bonded with their daughters as they set out on road trips to catch a performance.
But when it reached saturation point last week with the coverage of the boyfriend, I could resist no longer. I had to write.
Not about the Taylor Swift phenomenon.
Not about her music or the spectacle of her shows.
Not about the merchandise that had fans lined up, willing to put down a mortgage payment on overpriced hoodies and T-shirts.
Not about what she might have eaten in a Sydney restaurant. Not about why she visited one zoo and not the other.
Not about the hotel suite she stayed in.
Rather, about that fine line between coverage and obsession most of the media crossed last week with Travis's arrival.
Taylor Swift's Eras tour is newsworthy. Amid all the gloom, it has been a bright spot. The arrival of her boyfriend, though, was worth mentioning but certainly not breaking into live coverage of his plane landing. That was the tipping point.
So before I drop a gold coin into the jar, I have just three words.
Enough is enough.
